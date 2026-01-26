Oregon Ducks Pushing for Four-Star Defensive Tackle Recruit
EUGENE – Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is off to a hot start in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The program is currently up to two commitments, but a handful of top recruits continue to appear in Eugene for visits.
Four-star defensive tackle Brayden Parks is among the recent recruits to post a picture alongside Lanning from his visit to Eugene. Parks is considered the No. 12 defensive lineman by 247Sports and would be a big addition for the Ducks in the 2027 class if he commits.
Breaking Down Four-Star Defensive Tackle Brayden Parks’ Recruitment
The 6-3, 305-pound defensive lineman is the No. 8 player in the state of Illinois. Parks helped his high school, Brother Rice, become the 7A state champions as a junior in 2025. He finished his junior season with 61 tackles, 30 quarterback pressures, 7.5 sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.
The Ducks offered Parks back on May 30, 2025. He’s received several offers from other Big Ten programs, including his home state team of Illinois. His January visits included Oregon, Illinois, Notre Dame, Ohio State and LSU.
Lanning and his coaching staff aren’t afraid to go the extra mile for recruits. They spent the last week traveling to different spots across the nation to do at-home visits with recruits. Back on Jan. 6, Brother Rice posted that Oregon staff visited during the school’s morning practices, despite the Ducks in the midst of their College Football Playoff run.
Parks isn’t the only Brother Rice player that Oregon is recruiting. The Ducks have also offered 2028 tight end Jack McNamara, as well as 2028 edge rusher Kameron McGee.
Oregon’s Current 2027 Recruiting Class
Four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett committed to the Ducks back in June. Pritchett recorded 118 tackles, 12.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his first two seasons in high school. The No. 6 player in Alabama expressed in January that he doesn’t see himself flipping from Oregon anytime soon.
Three-star linebacker Sam Ngata became the second member of the 2027 recruiting class to commit on Jan. 24. Ngata is the son of former Oregon defensive lineman Haloti Ngata, who ended up in the College Football Hall of Fame.
In addition to Parks, Lanning is hosting a number of other top targets this week in Eugene. Oregon is holding its first Junior Day for the 2027 class. Four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant appeared in Eugene on Friday and is now predicted to land with the Ducks, per Rivals reporter Steve Wiltfong. Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael also made a visit to Eugene.
Lanning has seen three consecutive top-five recruiting classes at Oregon. The Ducks secured five five-star commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Lanning consistently preaches quality over quantity when it comes to recruiting and looks for players who are the best fit for the program over whoever has the highest ranking.
The 2025 recruiting class ended up panning out pretty well for the Ducks during their freshmen seasons. Oregon will look to get a similar type of production from young players in the upcoming recruiting classes.
