NFL Insider Kay Adams Reveals Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Hot Take
The 2025 NFL season is nearing, and there is a lot of anticipation surrounding Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback had a standout rookie performance in the second half of the season, making the playoffs in his first year with the team.
While looking ahead to the 2025 season, on a recent episode of Up & Adams, sports commentator Kay Adams provided her top five player props, making a bold prediction for Nix. Adams made an argument that Nix would pass for at least 4,000 yards this season.
Nix has +280 odds to pass for 4,000 yards on FanDuel Sportsbook. He ranks at No. 19 most odds to do so in the NFL, but based on how he performed from week eight through the end of the season, Adams believes he is worth the bet.
“Once Bo got comfy last year, he completely lit it up. If you take his final ten of the year, and you pace that out over a full season, that is a 4,300-yard, 41 touchdown pace,” Adams said.
Nix finished his rookie year with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, playing all 17 games of the regular season. As a rookie, it took Nix time to adjust, not throwing a touchdown pass until week four against the New York Jets. It was in the second half of the season that the former Ducks’ quarterback showed the league why he was a first-round draft pick.
In the Broncos' final 10 regular-season games, Nix totaled 2,529 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. If Nix can pick up where he left off in 2024, the Denver Broncos should be able to start strong, which is needed in a tough AFC West division.
“Now he’s got more weapons, y’all. As he heads into year two, give me all the Bo Nix stock for 2025,” Adams continued.
One of the top reasons Nix will be able to surpass 4,000 passing yards next season is the continuity on the offense. Broncos’ coach Sean Payton is returning to the team, as is offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. Having the same coaching staff is important for developing quarterbacks and will help Nix have a strong start to the year.
Denver wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., and Devaughn Vele will all be returning to the team. Denver also signed tight end Evan Engram during the free agency period.
For the running back position, the Broncos signed J.K. Dobbins and selected running back RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft. While Harvey is a running back, he could be a receiving target for Nix as well, totaling 20 receptions with UCF in 2024. Denver getting a good run game open will help open up the passing game.
Oregon fans know what Nix can do on the football field, and the NFL saw it at the end of the 2024 season. In 2023, his second season with Oregon, Nix passed for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns, only throwing three interceptions. With the talent around him on the offense, Nix has the chance to take a big step forward in year two.
The Denver Broncos will kick off the 2025 regular season on Sept. 7 against the Tennessee Titans. If Nix starts 2025 similar to the final 10 games of last season and avoids the second-year slump, the former Ducks player could finish as a top quarterback in the league.
