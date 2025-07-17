Ducks Digest

Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Update in Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Will the former Oregon Ducks star become a starting quarterback in his rookie season over the likes of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Shedeur Sanders?

Cory Pappas

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Oregon Ducks star is in a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland and is looking to carve out a spot on the 53-man roster. 

Browns Stun Fans By Taking Dillon Gabriel in Third Round of NFL Draft

Dillon Gabriel Update in Cleveland Browns Quarterback Room: Above Shedeur Sanders?
Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns selecting former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL was a shock to most people. Gabriel was thought to be lower on the draft boards than some of the quarterbacks he was taken above, including Browns fifth round pick Shedeur Sanders.

Nonetheless, Gabriel was selected in the third and now has a legit opportunity to get serious playing time in his rookie season in the NFL. The Browns quarterback is full of rookies and newly signed free agents. They don’t yet know who their long term starter will be so the door is open for Gabriel. 

The Browns selected Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the third and fifth rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. In free agency, they signed Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. The only returning Browns quarterback from last season is Deshaun Watson. Watson is in the midst of a five-year $230 million dollar contract, but is still recovering from a torn achilles he suffered last year. His return for the 2025 season is still questionable. 

Dillon Gabriel Above Shedeur Sanders?

Dillon Gabriel Above Shedeur Sanders?
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) looks to pass during practice at NFL minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillon Gabriel has been going through numerous drills this offseason with the Browns. The “Orange and Brown Report” (OBR) has been impressed with what Gabriel has been bringing to the table. 

“Gabriel throws the ball about as well as any other quarterback in this draft class. While that specific is very important, it’s how he processes, which doesn’t lead to mistakes,” OBR said, “He is consistent, experienced, and a leader from all accounts.”

Although Gabriel may be undersized for the quarterback position as he stands at just 5-11, Gabriel still displayed the skills that the Browns were looking for out of a quarterback and is why they selected him in the third round. 

“Gabriel was the quickest read on the board when we had all those guys in,” OBR said. “His ability to quickly recognize, diagram, answer questions, and dissect different looks from the defense was impressive, especially being a rookie.”

OBR doesn't expect Gabriel to start right away for the Brown but does say that it is in the realm of possibility at some point.

"(Gabriel), due to his experience, playing in a few different offensive systems that enabled him to do more mentally as well as physically, seeing much more quality looks defensively, and having played against better competition readied him more than Shedeur (Sanders)."

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

