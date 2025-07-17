Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Update in Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Oregon Ducks star is in a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland and is looking to carve out a spot on the 53-man roster.
Browns Stun Fans By Taking Dillon Gabriel in Third Round of NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns selecting former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL was a shock to most people. Gabriel was thought to be lower on the draft boards than some of the quarterbacks he was taken above, including Browns fifth round pick Shedeur Sanders.
Nonetheless, Gabriel was selected in the third and now has a legit opportunity to get serious playing time in his rookie season in the NFL. The Browns quarterback is full of rookies and newly signed free agents. They don’t yet know who their long term starter will be so the door is open for Gabriel.
The Browns selected Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the third and fifth rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. In free agency, they signed Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. The only returning Browns quarterback from last season is Deshaun Watson. Watson is in the midst of a five-year $230 million dollar contract, but is still recovering from a torn achilles he suffered last year. His return for the 2025 season is still questionable.
Dillon Gabriel Above Shedeur Sanders?
Dillon Gabriel has been going through numerous drills this offseason with the Browns. The “Orange and Brown Report” (OBR) has been impressed with what Gabriel has been bringing to the table.
“Gabriel throws the ball about as well as any other quarterback in this draft class. While that specific is very important, it’s how he processes, which doesn’t lead to mistakes,” OBR said, “He is consistent, experienced, and a leader from all accounts.”
Although Gabriel may be undersized for the quarterback position as he stands at just 5-11, Gabriel still displayed the skills that the Browns were looking for out of a quarterback and is why they selected him in the third round.
“Gabriel was the quickest read on the board when we had all those guys in,” OBR said. “His ability to quickly recognize, diagram, answer questions, and dissect different looks from the defense was impressive, especially being a rookie.”
OBR doesn't expect Gabriel to start right away for the Brown but does say that it is in the realm of possibility at some point.
"(Gabriel), due to his experience, playing in a few different offensive systems that enabled him to do more mentally as well as physically, seeing much more quality looks defensively, and having played against better competition readied him more than Shedeur (Sanders)."