Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning's Recruiting Momentum: More Commits Coming?
Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have sneakily made their way up the 2026 recruiting rankings in the past few weeks, recently adding five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho and four-star safety Devin Jackson.
National recruiting reporter for On3, Hayes Fawcett, hinted that the Ducks still have a pair of commits coming. Multiple recruits have commitment dates approaching this month, while Oregon could also flip another commitment like it did with offensive lineman Tommy Tofi.
Here are the top five names to keep an eye on as the Ducks anticipate more pledges.
Jalen Lott, Wide Receiver
The four-star receiver Lott is set to announce his commitment on July 8, with Oregon predicted to secure his commitment. The USC Trojans and LSU Tigers are the other finalists competing for the wideout.
Lott is coming off a junior season for his Frisco, Texas high school, Panther Creek, where he recorded 1,111 yards and 16 touchdowns on 85 receptions.
Davon Benjamin, Defensive Back
Another top recruit who is leaning toward the Ducks is the four-star safety Benjamin, although he has yet to set a commitment date.
Programs such as the Michigan Wolverines, the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies are also in pursuit of the defensive back. Rated as the No. 5 safety by 247Sports, Benjamin has tallied 12 interceptions, 137 tackles (six for a loss) and 16 passes broken up across his first three seasons of California high school football.
Benjamin visited Eugene back on June 13, spending time with Denver Broncos and former Oregon wideout Troy Franklin during his official visit.
Jax Tanner, Offensive Lineman
Tanner, a three-star interior offensive lineman, has taken recent visits to BYU, Michigan, Tennessee and Boise State, as well as Oregon.
Ranked the No. 2 player in Idaho by both 247 Sports and On3, Tanner helped Rocky Mountain to the 6A semifinals in 2024. The 6-4, 275-pound offensive lineman was named the 2024 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year, recording 115 pancake blocks and allowing zero sacks.
Nick Abrams II, Linebacker
Maryland four-star linebacker Abrams has a commitment date set for July 16. He’ll chose between the Ducks, Alabama, Georgia and Michigan. Abrams last visited Oregon on June 20.
“They are the staff recruiting me the hardest, and Oregon has everything you need out there,” Abrams told Rivals in a recent interview. “They did a great job showing me their plan how things work there in their program.”
MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Said About Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks
MORE: Cleveland Browns Receiver Makes Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Roster Prediction
MORE: Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin Assists Oregon Ducks Recruiting Of 4-Star Davon Benjamin
Daverin "Deuce" Geralds II, Defensive Lineman
Geralds, a four-star defensive lineman out of Georgia, sported Oregon gear at a Rivals Five Star camp following his official visit with the Ducks. He wore Oregon wrist bands as he competed in drills alongside other elite young players.
The four-star doesn’t have a commitment date set, but has visited Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Ole Miss and LSU since May 30.
The Ducks are also in the mix for five-stars, linebacker Tyler Atkinson and edge-rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones, but they appear to be trending toward their in-state teams of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Oregon currently sits at No. 11 in the 2026 recruiting class rankings by 247Sports and No. 8 by On3.