Oregon Ducks Favorites To Land Four-Star Recruit Davon Benjamin Over Texas, Michigan?
The Oregon Ducks are looking to seal the deal with one of the top uncommitted recruiting targets still left on the board in four-star safety Davon Benjamin.
One of the top defensive backs in the recruiting cycle, the Ducks are battling some of the best programs in the country for the California native including the Michigan Wolverines and Texas Longhorns.
After taking official visits to Oregon, Michigan, Washington, and Texas, Benjamin spoke with Rivals about the future of his recruitment, including a possible commitment timeline.
“I’m not doing any more visits. I plan to commit going into the season so probably sometime in August. That will be my timeline to commit," Benjamin said.
The No. 5 safety and No. 35 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Benjamin took his official visit to Oregon on June 13 and raved about his time spent in Eugene.
“It’s good,” Benjamin said. “It’s all love every time I go up there. The (official visit) was great. Everybody showed love. There were a lot of fun activities and it was good to pick everybody’s brain about football and what they have coming up and strategies about how they plan to use me in their defense.”
Oregon has been regarded as one of the frontrunners in Benjamin's recruitment. He even has a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Ducks by 247Sports. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Oregon coach Dan Lanning's program a 94 percent chance of landing the four-star recruit.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports is extremely high on Benjamin and thinks he could eventually reach the NFL if he continues down his development path.
"Benjamin is the most versatile defensive back out West. Athletically gifted, a twitchy athlete who can stop and start on a dime, change direction and has the speed to run with just about anyone down the field. When combine his physical tools with his high compete level, it won't surprise at all if Benjamin is a potential three-and out college player and a high round NFL Draft pick," Biggins said.
In addition to Benjamin, the Ducks have a few other targets they would like to add to their 2026 recruiting class including five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho.
The No. 2 interior offensive lineman and No. 22 player in the country, Iheanacho would be the second five-star addition the Ducks' recruiting class. He too has a crystal ball prediction in favor of Oregon by 247Sports.
Oregon is also in the mix for another five-star prospect, wide receiver Calvin Russell, but Michigan and LSU have seemed to pick up some steam in his recruitment ahead of a July 5 commitment date.
The Ducks' 2026 recruiting class currently sits as the No. 17 class in the country according to 247Sports' rankings and could soar even higher if they land the trio of prospects.