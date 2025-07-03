Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Favorites To Land Four-Star Recruit Davon Benjamin Over Texas, Michigan?

The Oregon Ducks are one of the finalists for four-star safety Davon Benjamin. One of the top uncommitted players left in the 2026 recruiting cycle, Benjamin is deciding between the Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, and Washington Huskies.

Gabriel Duarte

Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches the clock during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-30. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches the clock during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-30. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks are looking to seal the deal with one of the top uncommitted recruiting targets still left on the board in four-star safety Davon Benjamin.

One of the top defensive backs in the recruiting cycle, the Ducks are battling some of the best programs in the country for the California native including the Michigan Wolverines and Texas Longhorns.

u
Oaks Christian's Davon Benjamin and St. Bonaventure's Jack Cunningham (10) collide during the fourth quarter of the Marmonte League title game on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at Oak Christian's Thorson Stadium. Oaks Christian won 13-10. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

After taking official visits to Oregon, Michigan, Washington, and Texas, Benjamin spoke with Rivals about the future of his recruitment, including a possible commitment timeline.

“I’m not doing any more visits. I plan to commit going into the season so probably sometime in August. That will be my timeline to commit," Benjamin said.

The No. 5 safety and No. 35 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Benjamin took his official visit to Oregon on June 13 and raved about his time spent in Eugene.

“It’s good,” Benjamin said. “It’s all love every time I go up there. The (official visit) was great. Everybody showed love. There were a lot of fun activities and it was good to pick everybody’s brain about football and what they have coming up and strategies about how they plan to use me in their defense.”

Oregon has been regarded as one of the frontrunners in Benjamin's recruitment. He even has a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Ducks by 247Sports. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Oregon coach Dan Lanning's program a 94 percent chance of landing the four-star recruit.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports is extremely high on Benjamin and thinks he could eventually reach the NFL if he continues down his development path.

"Benjamin is the most versatile defensive back out West. Athletically gifted, a twitchy athlete who can stop and start on a dime, change direction and has the speed to run with just about anyone down the field. When combine his physical tools with his high compete level, it won't surprise at all if Benjamin is a potential three-and out college player and a high round NFL Draft pick," Biggins said.

MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Said About Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks

MORE: Cleveland Browns Receiver Makes Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Roster Prediction

MORE: Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin Assists Oregon Ducks Recruiting Of 4-Star Davon Benjamin

u
Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to Benjamin, the Ducks have a few other targets they would like to add to their 2026 recruiting class including five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho.

The No. 2 interior offensive lineman and No. 22 player in the country, Iheanacho would be the second five-star addition the Ducks' recruiting class. He too has a crystal ball prediction in favor of Oregon by 247Sports.

Oregon is also in the mix for another five-star prospect, wide receiver Calvin Russell, but Michigan and LSU have seemed to pick up some steam in his recruitment ahead of a July 5 commitment date.

The Ducks' 2026 recruiting class currently sits as the No. 17 class in the country according to 247Sports' rankings and could soar even higher if they land the trio of prospects.

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Gabriel Duarte is am On SI reporter covering the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football