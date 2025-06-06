5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Cancels USC Trojans Visit: Oregon Ducks Visit Looms
Recruits in the class of 2026 and beyond are making hard choices and narrowing down their picks with their official visit lineups. Today, a five-star quarterback for the class of 2026 just dropped a visit to a major program before a visit to the Oregon Ducks.
According to 247 Sports, Folsom High School quarterback Ryder Lyons cancelled his official visit to the USC Trojans and likely will not reschedule one this spring, or possibly at all.
This leaves the 5-star Lyons with a visit Oregon on June 13 and BYU on June 20, per Ted Leroux of 247 Sports.
What's even more interesting; Lyons' brother, Walker Lyons, is a sophomore tight end playing for the Trojans. Though there's familial ties to the Trojans, Lyons seems to be taking his own path.
However, it's not unheard of for athletes to transfer or enroll at other programs while taking their sibling with them (take Oregon Ducks cornerback Na'eem Offord for example, who helped get his half-brother Makhi Hughes to transfer to Oregon from Tulane when Offord committed).
The No. 4 quarterback in his class and No. 1 athlete in California according to 247 Sports, Lyons is a member of the LDS church. 247 Sports reports that his faith may be a reason why BYU remains in the mix for the young quarterback.
Lyons is enrolling in 2027 due to taking a year for a church mission trip immediately after graduation in 2026. He also told On3 Sports that there's quite a few familial ties with the Cougars as well.
“There’s a lot of ties,” Lyons told On3. “Obviously I’m LDS. It aligns with my faith. Both my parents went there. My sisters went there. I just have a lot of family."
Members of Oregon's camp visited Lyons in late January of this year, with the young quarterback posting a photo of himself, offensive coordinator Will Stein, coach Dan Lanning, offensive line coach A'lique Terry, and tight ends coach Drew Mehringer.
Lyons also has stressed in the past he wants to commit early in order to begin building a team around him. Lyons also is listed with a "warm" reception for Ole Miss, but has yet to solidify a date for an official visit. For right now, Lyons' eyes are set on BYU and Oregon.
“I want to build a team around me. I think I’m a pretty good recruiter,” Lyons said to On3. “I think people want to play with me, so I want to build a team around me. So I have to have a little bit of time to do that. Definitely before my senior season starts, which could be in the next month, or could be in five months.”
Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is starting to take shape, currently ranking No. 9 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten conference behind No. 1 USC and No. 2 Ohio State.