Coveted 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Visiting Oregon Ducks Instead Of Ohio State

Coveted 5-star safety recruit Jett Washington is now set to officially visit the Oregon Ducks this weekend instead of with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Washington is currently on an unofficial visit with the USC Trojans and was with the Alabama Crimson Tide this past weekend.

Arden Cravalho

Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads the team into the stadium before the game against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium.
Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads the team into the stadium before the game against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Fresh off a visit to Tuscaloosa with the Alabama Crimson Tide, coveted 5-star safety recruit Jett Washington is currently visiting Los Angeles with the USC Trojans.

The Class of 2026 recruit is changing his visit schedule, decided to move up his official visit with the Oregon Ducks in Eugene to this weekend. The No. 3-ranked safety was supposed to be in Columbus with the Ohio State Buckeyes tomorrow, and the is undecided on if that will be rescheduled, according to On3.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning, left, and Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullen celebrate the win over Utah after the game at Autzen
Oregon coach Dan Lanning, left, and Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullen celebrate the win over Utah after the game at Autzen Stadium. Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Washington was recently on an unofficial visit with the Ducks back on April 19. Co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Chris Hampton is the main contact for the nephew of NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.

“My last visit to Oregon was great. It is a great program, and they are recruiting me as hard as anyone. Coach Hampton is a great coach, coach Lanning has the program going up, and I liked it a lot when I was up there.”

Jett Washington on Oregon via On3
New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football
New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

On3's No. 50 overall prospect stands 6-4.5 and weighs in at 200 pounds from powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Relationships are very important, then seeing where I fit in their defense, what their plan for me is, and the culture at each school are the biggest things for me. I want to play in a winning culture. The NIL is part of it, too. You have to take it for what it is now, it is part of the process, and I am looking at that too.”

Jett Washington via On3

Since his freshman campaign, Washington has collected 78 total tackles (64 solo, 14 assisted), seven interceptions, three pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries in 21 games played. He was named MaxPreps Nevada Player of the Year and MaxPreps Junior All-American in 2024.

The multi-sport athlete also played basketball and averaged 13 points and eight rebounds per game while helping lead Bishop Gorman to a Nevada 5A state championship in his sophomore season.

"A physical specimen with rare size and rare range that could be positioned over the top, in the box or the slot... Constantly found ways to impact games as he chewed up turf and got to the catch point. Has continued to improve as an open-field tackler since he first arrived on the national recruiting scene as a freshman and will hit like a missile if the opportunity presents itself."

Andrew Ivins on Washington via 247Sports

The Duck does pushups as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game
The Duck does pushups as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon program in Eugene will be hosting a haul of 2026 talent this weekend, along with Washington, including three additional five-star recruits:

Five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington

Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson

Five-star EDGE Richard Wesley

Four-star wide receiver Calvin Russell

Four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips (Oregon commit)

Four-star safety Joey O'Brien

Four-star defensive back Xavier Lherisse (Oregon commit)

Three-star offensive lineman Jax Tanner

Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 9 in all of college football and No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference.

Arden Cravalho
