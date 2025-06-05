Coveted 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Visiting Oregon Ducks Instead Of Ohio State
Fresh off a visit to Tuscaloosa with the Alabama Crimson Tide, coveted 5-star safety recruit Jett Washington is currently visiting Los Angeles with the USC Trojans.
The Class of 2026 recruit is changing his visit schedule, decided to move up his official visit with the Oregon Ducks in Eugene to this weekend. The No. 3-ranked safety was supposed to be in Columbus with the Ohio State Buckeyes tomorrow, and the is undecided on if that will be rescheduled, according to On3.
Washington was recently on an unofficial visit with the Ducks back on April 19. Co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Chris Hampton is the main contact for the nephew of NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.
“My last visit to Oregon was great. It is a great program, and they are recruiting me as hard as anyone. Coach Hampton is a great coach, coach Lanning has the program going up, and I liked it a lot when I was up there.”- Jett Washington on Oregon via On3
On3's No. 50 overall prospect stands 6-4.5 and weighs in at 200 pounds from powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“Relationships are very important, then seeing where I fit in their defense, what their plan for me is, and the culture at each school are the biggest things for me. I want to play in a winning culture. The NIL is part of it, too. You have to take it for what it is now, it is part of the process, and I am looking at that too.”- Jett Washington via On3
Since his freshman campaign, Washington has collected 78 total tackles (64 solo, 14 assisted), seven interceptions, three pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries in 21 games played. He was named MaxPreps Nevada Player of the Year and MaxPreps Junior All-American in 2024.
The multi-sport athlete also played basketball and averaged 13 points and eight rebounds per game while helping lead Bishop Gorman to a Nevada 5A state championship in his sophomore season.
"A physical specimen with rare size and rare range that could be positioned over the top, in the box or the slot... Constantly found ways to impact games as he chewed up turf and got to the catch point. Has continued to improve as an open-field tackler since he first arrived on the national recruiting scene as a freshman and will hit like a missile if the opportunity presents itself."- Andrew Ivins on Washington via 247Sports
The Oregon program in Eugene will be hosting a haul of 2026 talent this weekend, along with Washington, including three additional five-star recruits:
Five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington
Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson
Five-star EDGE Richard Wesley
Four-star wide receiver Calvin Russell
Four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips (Oregon commit)
Four-star safety Joey O'Brien
Four-star defensive back Xavier Lherisse (Oregon commit)
Three-star offensive lineman Jax Tanner
Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 9 in all of college football and No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference.