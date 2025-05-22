Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Eyeing Top Tight End Prospect In 2027 Recruiting Class
The Oregon Ducks are looking to head into the summer with some momentum on the recruiting front. One of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting cycle, four-star tight end Rahzario Edwards, recently was visited by the Ducks' coaching staff.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning put the full court press on the Northern California native and made Edwards feel like a priority recruit for them.
Edwards spoke with 247Sports about where Oregon sits in his recruitment and why they are held in high regard, pointing out Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and offensive coordinator Will Stein.
"Oregon is definitely up there for me," Edwards told 247Sports. "Coach Tosh is my guy, so is coach (Drew) Mehringer. They're definitely recruiting me the hardest right now. I love the staff, they're great people, coach (Will) Stein is a great guy and the spring game was lit. Coach (Dan) Lanning is my guy too."
The No. 3 tight end and No. 51 player in the country, Edwards has 23 offers and is being courted by numerous Power 4 programs with the USC Trojans and Michigan Wolverines standing out alongside the Ducks.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Edwards has the potential to succeed at the next level and could become an NFL prospect if he develops to his full potential.
"He’s long and athletic with high level body control. He put up bug numbers as a sophomore for one of the state’s true power programs and is an easy national recruit, talented enough to play for anyone. He’s a tough, physical player as well and assuming he can add the necessary bulk to his frame, Edwards has all the tools to be an immediate impact player in college with an NFL ceiling as well," Biggins said.
After a slow recruiting start to begin 2025, the Ducks have began to flip things around with most official visits lined up and secured for the coming weeks. Earlier this month, Oregon landed 2026 five-star defensive end Richard Wesley, only their second commit in 2025.
Edwards isn't the only 2027 recruit that the Ducks have been heavily investing time and effort into. Recently, Oregon offered a scholarship to four-star wide receiver Lawerence Britt. The Ducks are also high on four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington.
Since arriving at Oregon, Lanning has yet to sign a recruiting class with multiple tight ends. Another tight end in the 2027 recruiting class that is getting pursued by the Ducks is four-star Zac Fares.
It will be interesting to see whether or not Lanning and the Ducks buck tradition and end up signing two tight ends in their 2027 recruiting class.
The Ducks hold a pledge from a tight end in their 2026 recruiting class in five-star Kendre Harrison. During the 2025 recruiting cycle, Oregon signed four-star tight end Vander Ploog.