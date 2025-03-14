Oregon Ducks 5-Star Tight Kendre Harrison Shuts Down Recruitment: 'I'm Home'
Like many teams, the Oregon Ducks have lost a few commitments in the high school recruiting ranks over the past few months but 2026 five-star tight end Kendre Harrison is making sure that Oregon fans have no doubts about where his loyalty lies.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Harrison is shutting down his recruitment, announcing that he'll be staying committed to the Ducks presumably up until he can officially sign.
“What’s understood don’t have to be explained, I’m HOME…SCO DUCKS," Harrison said in a social media post by Fawcett.
The Ducks have lost commits from players like four-star receiver Dallas Wilson in the 2025 class and more recently four-star quarterback Jonas Williams and four-star offensive tackle Bott Mulitalo of the 2026 class. Harrison is arguably the best player in Oregon's '26 class, making this news a sigh of relief for the team and fans.
According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Harrison is a five-star prospect and the No. 13 overall player in the class.
A versatile athlete that also plays basketball, Harrison has received basketball offers from teams like the Texas A&M Aggies, Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Florida State Seminoles, according to 247Sports, As far as football goes, he's unsurprisingly gotten offers from the best programs in the country, including Penn State, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Miami, Florida, Tennessee, Colorado, Ohio State, Texas, USC, Notre Dame and many more.
The Ducks' 2026 recruiting class includes Harrison along with four-star talents like defensive linemen Tomuhini Topui and Tony Cumberland, running back Tradarian Bell, offensive tackle Kodi Greene and linebacker Tristan Phillips along with three-stars like defensive lineman Viliami Moala, safety Xavier Lherisse and edge Dutch Horisk.
During his recruiting process, Harrison has made unofficial visits to Penn State, Alabama, Florida State, Duke, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and Miami. He's now made it clear that he'll remain a Duck, but North Carolina and new coach Bill Belichick appeared to be a threat.
It's worth noting that Harrison is a product of Reidsville (North Carolina), which is a little over an hour drive away from the North Carolina campus. Belichick even came to visit Harrison personally at school. Harrison posted the picture on social media and it quickly went viral among followers of high school recruiting.
The proximity of Chapel Hill have helped UNC's chances, as the lure of being able to play close to home is something that Lanning and the Ducks are unable to offer from Eugene. Regardless, Harrison is set to move across the country to play at Autzen Stadium.
Already standing at 6-7, 245 pounds, Harrison will likely continue to grow, per the scouting report from 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins. He calls Harrison a "once every decade" kind of player.
"Once every decade type of prospect given the fact that he’s being courted by college blue bloods to play football and basketball," Ivins wrote. "Blessed with hulking size as he was verified at just a shade under 6-foot-6, 250 pounds summer before junior year. Likely only going to keep getting bigger with his near 6-foot-11 wingspan and big 10.5-inch hands."
Oregon will open up its 2025 season at home on Saturday, Aug. 30 against Montana State.