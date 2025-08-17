Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reveals Who Won Scrimmage in Fall Camp

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media after Saturday's scrimmage in Autzen Stadium, and he revealed some encouraging signs for Oregon's offense and defense. Can the Ducks compete for another Big Ten title?

Charlie Viehl

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks had their second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning gave a rather positive update on both the offense and the defense when speaking to the media afterwards.

What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon's Scrimmage

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Autzen Stadium fall camp scrimmage Dante Moore Austin Novosad leadershi
Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning noted the difference between Saturday's practice and the team's first scrimmage in which the Ducks coach came away thinking that the "defense probably won."

"Alright, good work today. Probably the exact opposite of last scrimmage," said Lanning. "So offense had a really positive day, ran the ball well. Started off the scrimmage with a 13-play drive, and we were able to cap that off with a score. So, really a positive day by them. We protected the ball. We didn't throw any interceptions today, which is a big positive."

"On the other end, defense made them go the long, hard way, right? They didn't create a ton of explosive plays, but they were able to move the ball with some success. Overall, really good back and forth, and a good scrimmage," said Lanning.

Lanning was also asked about Oregon's quarterback competition between Ducks signal-callers Dante Moore and Austin Novosad. Many presume Moore to be the starting quarterback when the regular season arrives, but Lanning and the Ducks coaching staff has yet to officially name a starter.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"None of our quarterbacks threw a pick today. They were all pretty efficient. They checked it pretty well. They took what was there, used their legs. Overall, a positive day for the quarterback room," said Lanning. 

Lanning also revealed some of the messaging he gave his players as the season opener against Montana State approaches. Known for his unique motivational tactics, Lanning is keeping his players focused on the task at hand.

"I told the guys today 'Don't worry about Montana State yet. I'll tell you when it's time to worry about Montana State, when it's time to worry about game one'. We've still got a lot to fix for us. We've got to go evaluate what just happened in the scrimmage, and then from that, where we need to improve and adjust as needed. The intensity in my mind should be the same. It should continue to be heavy focused, and yeah, it's getting closer. They know we're two Saturdays away from being out there in Autzen," said Lanning.

Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon linebacker Devon Jackson has been limited with an undisclosed injury in the start of fall camp, but Lanning talked about Jackson stepping up as a leader on the Ducks defense.

"He's grown every single day. It's hard when he's been limited. It's tough to be the guy telling everyone what to do when you're not the guy in the dirt with them, and in the action. So, seeing him back out there on the practice field has been really good so far for us in fall camp and he's guy who let's his play do the talk, right? Again I'm excited to go watch the film today to see what he was able to do," said Lanning.

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

