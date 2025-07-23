What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Said About Clemson Tigers' Dabo Swinney Meeting
At the start of Big Ten Media Days, Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning spoke about some of the coaches that he leans on for advice, and he revealed that he had a conversation with Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney over the offseason.
Lanning talked about how the meeting came to be:
"I always try to challenge myself to visit with guys and see if there's any secrets that they have, or anything that's been really good for them. . . I was at Georgia for a long time, and you really don't talk to Clemson. I got to the opportunity to call, I just kind of shot Dabo a random text. I think he's done in unbelievable job there at Clemson for a long amount of time, and we visited for 45 minutes. It was great that he would give me that time," said Lanning.
In addition to Swinney, Lanning mentioned a number of his biggest mentors as he enters his fourth year of leading the Oregon program.
"I'm always challenging myself to find different ways, doesn't mean you're gonna do it, but just to hear somebody else's perspective, how they do things. Obviously I visit with (Georgia) coach (Kirby) Smart a lot, there's probably nobody that's influenced my career as much as as Kirby has. (Florida State) coach (Mike) Norvell, coach (Nick) Saban. I've been fortunate enough to work with a lot of great ones. I tap in a lot on those lines to be able to figure out ways or something else that we can do," he continued.
Oregon Ducks, Big Ten Media Days
The Ducks appeared at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday, starting with a press conference from Lanning at 12:15 p.m. PT. Oregon's representatives at media days are tight end Kenyon Sadiq, EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, and linebacker Bryce Boettcher.
Big Ten Preview
Oregon took the Big Ten over by storm, winning the conference in the Ducks' first season as members. In 2025, the Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes are favored to take home the Big Ten crown.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the top-five teams in contention to win the Big Ten:
1. Ohio State: +190
2. Penn State: +230
3. Oregon: +330
4. Michigan: +1000
5. USC: +2100
The Ducks and the Buckeyes avoid each other in 2025, but both Oregon and Ohio State will face Penn State during the regular season. With the Nittany Lions being picked to win the conference by some, will they be up for the challenge?
After the top-three teams in contention for the Big Ten title, the odds drop to the thousands for Michigan and USC. The Trojans and the Wolverines will play each other in 2025, while Michigan has its annual date with Ohio State during rivalry weekend. The Ducks are set to host USC in late November, and the Trojans could potentially arrive in Eugene, Oregon, with College Football Playoff aspirations.
