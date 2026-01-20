Oregon Ducks' Surprising Program Value Revealed

The Oregon Ducks have been one of the more consistent programs in recent decades despite never capturing an elusive national championship. Still, Oregon ranks among college football's biggest programs in a recent valuation of how much teams would rank if they could be priced like professional franchises.

Indiana University of Columbus associate professor of finance Ryan Brewer analyzed the value of the top college football teams in the country, and Wall Street Journal's Andrew Beaton reported the findings. Per Brewer, Oregon ranks No. 19 among the most valuable football teams in the country with a $873 million valuation.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Dive Into Oregon Ducks' Valuation

Oregon is ranked behind eight Big Ten teams: Ohio State (No. 3), Michigan (No. 5), Penn State (No. 8), Nebraska (No. 10), Washington (No. 12), Iowa (No. 15), USC (No. 16), and Wisconsin (No. 18). The Big Ten and the SEC dominate the top 20 with only Notre Dame (No. 6) and Colorado (No. 20) cracking the list outside of those two conferences.

The Ducks likely have multiple people and factors to thank for making the top 20 most valuable college football teams, the most obvious being Nike co-founder Phil Knight and former Oregon coaches Mike Bellotti, Nick Aliotti, Chip Kelly, and more. The school's relationship with Nike has helped build the Ducks' brand, one that has become nationally recognized. Meanwhile, Oregon also survived conference realignment by landing in the Big Ten.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti shake hands as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Under Ducks coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has appeared in back-to-back College Football Playoffs and won the Big Ten title in 2024. However, on-field success doesn't directly equate to financial success, at least in Brewer's study. A number of the nation's top teams are ranked in the top 10, but a number of traditional "blue bloods" also made the rankings.

Historic powerhouses like LSU, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Auburn all cracked the top 15. On the other hand, the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes, the two teams that reached the CFP National Championship, don't appear in the top 20. In fact, no team from the ACC was ranked in the top 20 most valuable college football programs.

Top 10 Most Valuable College Football Teams

1. Texas

2. Texas A&M

3. Ohio State

4. LSU

5. Michigan

6. Notre Dame

7. Georgia

8. Penn State

9. Alabama

10. Nebraska

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Brewer's valuation attempts to put a number on the worth of each team, partially calculated through a program's revenue as well as industry trends. As such, it's no surprise to see programs like Texas, Texas A&M, and Ohio State make up the top three. However, the lower placement of Florida and USC might turn heads.

How changes to name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules and the transfer portal affect the sport remain to be seen, but the most invested programs typically have the most success.

Although Miami and Indiana might not be the most valuable teams, the Hurricanes are known to be big spenders in the NIL and the Hoosiers have been clearly committed to coach Curt Cignetti, giving him the resources to compete.

Regardless, Oregon appears well positioned for the future. With Lanning at the helm and Ducks quarterback Dante Moore returning for another season, how much can Oregon boost revenues in 2026?

