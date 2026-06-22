Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks Target Five-Star Defensive Line Recruit

The Oregon Ducks are trending toward another top-five recruiting cycle in the Dan Lanning coaching era, with the 2027 cycle picking up. While the Ducks are expected to make a big push for recruits as the early signing period nears, Lanning is simultaneously making moves for the 2028 recruiting cycle.

Five-star defensive lineman Kellan Hall in the 2028 class is one blue-chip recruit who took a recent visit to Eugene.

Five-Star Defensive Lineman Kellan Hall’s Recruitment

Kellan Hall, Christian Academy Of Louisville defensive lineman, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hall is ranked as a five-star recruit by Rivals, ESPN and the 247Sports Composite. The 6-5 lineman out of Louisville, Kentucky, is the consensus No. 1 player in his state, and is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and the No. 4 overall recruit by Rivals.

Oregon hosted Hall in June, where he got to meet with Lanning and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. In an interview with Greg Smith of Rivals, Hall said that he felt like a priority after the visit.

“(Lanning’s) message was that I’m a perfect fit for their system,” Hall said to Smith. “And he feels that I have the traits to be really special at the next level.”

Hall additionally told Smith that he’s working to schedule a visit to an Oregon game at Autzen Stadium in the fall.

Oregon Ducks’ Defensive Line Outlook

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti walks the field during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Being able to gain momentum with Hall early could be critical for Oregon. The Ducks have experienced success under Tuioti and Lanning in securing commitments from top defensive line recruits.

In the 2027 recruiting cycle, Oregon’s first commitment came in June 2025, with four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett feeling confident in a decision after visiting Eugene early in the cycle. The program also has a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe and five-star edge rusher Rashad Streets.

The Ducks are expected to lose the entirety of their starting defensive line unit following the conclusion of the 2026 season. Oregon is set to return all of its starting defensive linemen from last season, but the accomplished unit is set to run out of eligibility, and they are projected to become coveted NFL Draft prospects.

Reloading with talent via recruiting will be key for the Ducks to sustain their level of defensive line play. The 2027 cycle already features top blue-chip recruiting, but another big recruiting class in 2028 might also be necessary to fill depth.

Oregon Ducks’ 2028 Recruiting Targets

Oregon coach Dan Lanning, left, and James Madison coach Bob Chesney meet at midfield before the CFP game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning and the program have dished out recent offers to 2028 recruits. The Ducks offered running backs Jayshawn Mitchell and Major Lee, safety Jamarion Davis, wide receivers Damarion Davis and Kenneth Ward, and offensive tackle Aden Owolabi.

Oregon also hosted a recruit from the class of 2029, running back Makai Buchanan, during an unofficial visit in June, according to Buchanan’s social media.

Given that Pritchett was the program’s first commit in the 2027 class and that his decision came over a year before the early signing period, being able to multitask and begin focusing on the 2028 cycle is important to the Ducks’ chances of another top-five recruiting class.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.