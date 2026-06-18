Oregon Ducks Make Key Moves for Five New Rising Recruits

The Oregon Ducks are gunning for the top of the 2027 recruiting rankings. Landing five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant sparked a new movement. Oregon is pushing hard to land fellow five-star wideout Xavier Sabb and five-star safety Hayden Stepp next.

But coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are attempting to ignite the 2028 class. Oregon dished out not one or two, but a reported five brand new offers on June 17.

Who the Oregon Ducks Are Now Pursuing on the Recruiting Trail

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore pulls in a reception on the way to a fourth-quarter touchdown at the Oregon Spring Game in Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks went coast-to-coast in dishing out their latest offers. Here's an overview of who Oregon offered all on the same day:

Jamarion Davis: The versatile standout from Columbia High in Decatur, Georgia, landed multiple offers, including from Louisville. But the Ducks' opportunity arrived first before 4:30 p.m. ET, Davis posted on X. Davis presents an early deep coverage option for the secondary, but has shown to jar the football loose and force fumbles from his nickelback/safety spot.

Damarion Davis: The twin brother of Jamarion also landed on Oregon's early 2028 recruiting board, which he posted on the same day. He's fresh off catching 23 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman on varsity per MaxPreps.

Major Lee: The California running back from Clovis West High in Fresno County posted on X that earned his offer while visiting the Eugene campus. Lee finished with 1,150 yards and added 220 receiving as a sophomore. Running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples and assistant director of player personnel Steve Stephens (who's a Fresno native) helped facilitate the offer.

Aden Owolabi: The San Ramon Valley High of Danville, California, talent emerged as the only offensive lineman to land a Ducks offer. Owolabi stands at 6-6 with room to grow. Owolabi cited director of recruiting Coby Sayyah, assistant offensive line coach Ryan Walk and tight ends coach Holden Whipple as the coaches recruiting him.

Kenneth Ward: The fifth and last 2028 recruit joins Owolabi as Bay Area recruiting targets for the Big Ten powerhouse. The wide receiver/cornerback stars for powerhouse Pittsburg High after catching 47 passes, 924 yards, scoring 11 touchdowns and delivering 1,214 all-purpose yards. Ward joins Lee as recruits offered by Samples, which he revealed in his X post about the offer.

The Oregon Recruiting Target Likely To Be the Most Coveted

Oregon’s Dante Moore runs for a first down during the first half of the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some 2028 talents have already earned their rankings. But not everyone has their stars officially yet. The 5-11 running back Lee is currently unranked by 247sports and On3/Rivals. Same with the Davis twins.

Owolabi is a three-star per On3/Rivals and ESPN, along with the 5-8 receiver Ward.

But the 280-pound tackle, Owolabi, looks like the early contender for this title among the five new recruiting targets: the most coveted Oregon recruit for the next cycle. He brings imposing size to the trenches already, but blends that with rapid-fire feet.

He's blown up on the recruiting trail during the months of May and June with his other major offers from Arizona State, USC, Stanford, Arizona, UCLA, BYU, Minnesota and Cal. Sacramento State rose as offer No. 1 for him back on May 6. Oregon under Lanning loves recruiting 6-6 or taller tackles, with 2027 commits Cameron Wagner and Avery Michael coming on board soon. Owolabi brings the athletic ceiling and rugged tenacity that can spark conversations about him earning four or five stars.

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