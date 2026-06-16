Oregon's Defensive Line Ranked Among Best in College Football

The Oregon Ducks defensive line is shaping up to be one of the best units in all of college football. CBS Sports ranked the top 10 most talented units and the country. Oregon’s defensive line is right up there with the best of them.

Oregon's Defensive Line Ranked No. 2

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

CBS Sports ranks Oregon’s defensive line for the 2026 season as the second most talented unit in all of college football. The Ducks will enter this season with these four players from last year’s team returning: outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington, and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei.

Tuioti, Alexander, and Washington were all voted to All-Big Ten teams by the coaches and media in 2025.

Tuioti and Uiagalelei led the Ducks in sacks last season, combining for 15.5. Tuioti had 9.5 while Uiagalelei had 6.0 of his own. Oregon’s defense let up an average of just 17.9 points per game in 2025, which ranked as the 12th fewest allowed in the country.

Oregon’s defense in 2026 could end up being ever better.

Ohio State's Wide Receiver Room Ranked No. 1

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 1 ranked most talented unit in college football for the 2026 season according to CBS Sports is the Ohio State Buckeyes’ wide receiver room. Ohio State has a case to be “Wide Receiver U” because of all the elite talent they have had at the position in recent years and the success their wideouts have had in the NFL.

Their 2026 unit will be led by junior wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Smith signed with Ohio State out of high school as a member of their 2024 recruiting class. He was a five-star recruit and ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 overall recruit in his class. Smith showed why right away as a freshman.

He led the Big Ten in receiving yards with 1,315 and receiving touchdowns with 15 as a true freshman, helping lead the Buckeyes to the national championship. In his sophomore season, Smith racked up another 1,243 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Ohio State’s No. 2 option from 2025, wide receiver Carnell Tate is now in the NFL, but that will open the door for senior wide receiver Brandon Inniss.

Facing Off

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These two top ranked units will be facing off against each other in Columbus this season on Saturday, Nov. 7. Oregon and Ohio State have each made the College Football Playoff the past two seasons.

They have also played one another twice. Oregon beat Ohio State in the 2024 regular season at Autzen Stadium in an epic 32-31 game. A few months later in the playoff semifinal, Ohio State got their revenge at the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes dominated the Ducks, winning 41-21 en route to winning the national title.

The last time Oregon went on the road to play Ohio State was in 2021. The Ducks stunned the Buckeyes, upsetting them by a final score of 35-28.

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