Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Another Five-Star Recruit

A massive recruiting month in June for the Oregon Ducks winds down after the program pushed for recruiting targets during official visits. Coach Dan Lanning secured his first offensive five-star commitment earlier in the month, while more five-star commitments could be on the horizon.

One of those potential additions to Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class is five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp, whom the Ducks recently received a prediction to land.

Oregon Ducks Land Prediction for Five-Star Hayden Stepp

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Stepp is ranked as a five-star recruit by ESPN and is the consensus No. 1 player in Nevada. ESPN ranks him as the No. 14 overall recruit and the No. 3 cornerback.

The Ducks have been surging in Stepp’s recruitment, especially after his official visit to Eugene. SEC schools, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs, are the competitors for Stepp, along with the California Golden Bears, led by former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. Stepp named Oregon, Alabama, Georgia and Cal as his finalists, per Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett, back in April.

But following the official visit with the Ducks, Stepp’s now predicted to commit to Oregon, according to Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong. Stepp hasn’t received a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports or other Rivals insiders, but Wiltfong’s June 22 prediction is given a 60 percent confidence level for the Ducks.

Dan Lanning’s Five-Star Commitments and Targets

Dakota Guerrant was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines in an NCAA football game on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blue-chip edge rusher recruit Rashad Streets committed to Oregon back on April 3. Streets earned another star by 247Sports in June, becoming the first defensive five-star in the Ducks’ 2027 recruiting class.

Wide receiver Dakota Guerrant committed to Oregon shortly after his official visit and is also ranked as a five-star by 247Sports. Stepp would join Streets and Guerrant as a five-star in Lanning’s 2027 recruiting cycle, but he’s not the only five-star that the Ducks are trending for.

Oregon could have two five-star receivers in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Ducks are considered the frontrunners for receiver Xavier Sabb, who recently took his official visit on June 19. Sabb is rated as a five-star by ESPN and the Rivals Industry Ranking and is given an 84 percent chance to head to Oregon by the Rivals Prediction Machine.

Outside of Streets, Guerrant, Sabb and Stepp, offensive lineman Ismael Camara is the other big target that Oregon has made headway with. Camara is considered a five-star by 247Sports and the Rivals Industry Ranking, and is ranked as high as No. 14 overall in the 2027 class by 247Sports.

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | Tom McGurk / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Camara announced at the end of May that he would be canceling his official visits to focus on his senior season of high school football and graduating early. Camara visited Eugene in April for the team’s Spring Game and has described his positive relationships with members of the Oregon staff, including offensive line coach A’lique Terry.

Similar to Camara, relationships with Oregon coaches and other Ducks players are key to landing more commitments. Current Ducks stars have been pictured posing with recruits on official visits, displaying budding connections between possible future teammates during the recruitment process. In Stepp’s case, he played at Bishop Gorman High School last season with incoming five-star Oregon freshman safety Jett Washington.

If the Ducks are able to make a big splash and land the five-stars that they’re on track to secure, Lanning could have as many as five different five-star commits in the 2027 cycle.

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