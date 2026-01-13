Oregon Ducks' Updated Transfer Portal Ranking

The Oregon Ducks wrapped up their second season as a member of the Big Ten with a loss to No. 1 Indiana in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are now navigating the transfer portal while waiting on a few key decisions from not only their starting quarterback, Dante Moore, but also other significant players as well.

The Ducks have lost quite a few players in the portal, which has them outside of the top-10 in the On3 team transfer portal rankings. Oregon is currently ranked at No. 18 for the team transfer portal rankings according to On3. The Ducks have brought in three four-star transfers while losing two, adding four three-star transfers while losing 22.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti smile for a photo Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, during a coaches' press conference ahead of the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl game at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are Oregon's seven incoming transfers:

- Carl Williams, safety

- Michael Bennett, offensive tackle

- Andrew Olesh, tight end

- Koi Perich, safety

- Iverson Hooks, wide receiver

- Dylan Raiola, quarterback

- Keaton Emmett, kicker

Big Ten Teams Dominate Transfer Portal Rankings

Out of the top-20 ranked teams in On3's transfer portal rankings, six of them are members of the Big Ten. Indiana ranks at No. 4, UCLA at No. 11, Illinois at No. 15, Oregon at No. 16, Wisconsin at No. 17, and Penn State at No. 19. The transfer portal officially closes for all players not playing in the national championship game on January 16.

MORE: What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon's Loss to Indiana

MORE: Instant Takeaways From Oregon's Playoff Loss to Indiana

MORE: Dante Moore NFL Outlook Comes Into Focus After Peach Bowl Loss

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oregon Ducks See Mass Exodus On Defensive Line

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks lost a lot of defensive line depth in the portal. A main reason for the numerous departures could be that both outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei and defensive tackle A’mauri Washington announced their returns for one more season with the Ducks. Defensive tackle Bear Alexander and outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti both announced their return to Oregon as well, leading to a mass exodus of defensive line backup players.

Perhaps the biggest losses on the defensive line were Tionne Gray and Terrance Green. Green totaled 23 tackles, one sack, and three pass breakups in his time with the Ducks. Green will have two years of eligibility left once he signs with his new team.

The Ducks will have some freshmen to fill the void left by Gray and Green. Five-star defensive lineman Anthony “Tank” Jones could find himself a role as a backup in his freshman year, while in-state defensive lineman Tony Cumberland is expected to see at least some playing time in his upcoming freshman season.

Ducks Land Big Name Safety Through Transfer Portal

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) reacts to his teams win after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

One of the biggest incoming names for the Ducks is transfer safety Koi Perich, who transferred to Oregon from Minnesota. Perich was the No. 1 safety and No. 12 overall player in On3’s transfer portal rankings. Perich has had a great two seasons with Minnesota, totaling 128 tackles, six interceptions, 11 pass breakups, one sack, and 38 returned punts.

With Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman still weighing his NFL Draft decision, Perich provides the Ducks with a bit of insurance if Thieneman does indeed declare for the draft.