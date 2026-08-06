Dan Lanning Delivers Injury Update on Oregon Receiver Dillon Gresham

The Oregon Ducks are back at practice for fall camp with their anticipated 2026 season kicking off on Sept. 5.

Dan Lanning spoke with the media after the Ducks’ first fall practice. He addressed what the energy looked like on day one and how the unhealthy air quality in Eugene impacted practice. Lanning notably provided an injury update on Dillon Gresham, who missed all of 2025 with a neck injury.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everything Dan Lanning Said

Dillon Gresham Injury Update:

“There's not really a clear indication that Dillon's going to be able to help us here in the future. He'll be a part of our team, but from a medical standpoint, I don't know if that's clear that he'd be able to.”

The Wildfire Smoke Impacting Practice:

“For us, it was moving into the indoor a little bit, but better quality air in there for us. Generally, something you don't want to have to adapt to, but it's what you have to go through when you talk about making adjustments in public camp. If we have to move practice times, we can do that as well. Or where we're at, we'll do that also. We're prepared for those moments.”

Adapting to Challenges Like the Air Quality on the First Day:

“I probably prefer that, like the second day. But our guys handled it extremely well. They did a really good job of going in there and attacking practice.”

What He’s Seen From the Newcomers:

Oregon coach Dan Lanning leads a practice before the first-round CFP game against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Like always, some more ready than others. Some are going to have great first days and then not have great second days, right? So, there's going to be ups and downs as we go through camp, but certainly saw some guys pushing. I think the amount of walkthroughs and the work that we've done throughout the offseason has really prepared these guys.”

“The coaching that they received, and then getting the right guys. We picked a lot of the right guys that we think can make an impact.”

How He Knows a Player is Ready for More Responsibility:

“Mental acuity. Like, they have to be able to receive knowledge and be able to absorb it and take it, and it makes sense, right? We try to break football down from really complicated things and make them really simple. And if we have guys that can handle that and do it at a high level, then we're going to be able to see him in some different spots.”

“Like Dierre Hill is an example of a guy that did multiple things for us today beyond just what he's done at running back. He's in year two, right? We expect that out of him. We have wideouts now that can line up in any position at wide receiver.”

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. warms up as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“That's an expectation, especially for guys that have been here. Offensive linemen that are working at tackle and working at guard, right? So, can they handle it, right? And then are we able to push it to another level? And then the same thing defensively.”

“Peyton Woodyard playing down in the box times at STAR, and then being able to play at safety, right? There's several guys that have similar examples like that. Brandon Finney, edge guys that we have the same expectation for.”

Balancing Getting Youth Players Reps With Championship Ambitions:

“Yeah, that’s why we have two-spot practice, right? There's a lot of moments in practice where instead of 22 guys getting better or 44 guys getting better, we got 88 guys getting better. And that's the goal is to make sure that we can maximize our reps on the field, use our field space and make sure we get plenty of reps for all the guys that we can figure out who's above the line and not.”

Potential Disciplinary Action for Running Backs Coach Ra’Shaad Samples:

“Yeah, I mean we were aware of this back in April when it first happened. One, we take it extremely seriously, right? There's accountabilities that are required, and they're required in this moment.”

“And on the same note, they've been completed. But it's something we'll always take very serious. There's always consequences in those moments, and we handle that internally, like we do with several things that you guys don't necessarily know about.”

Bear Alexander’s Growth as a Leader:

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets fellow Duck Bear Alexander during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, you got to push every day with Bear, but he's pushed himself every day, and I think he's become the best version of himself here. And guess what? There's still more to grow. There's still more opportunities for him to continue to improve, just like everybody on our team. But really happy with the growth that he's had so far.”

“I know there's going to be moments from today that he's like, okay, I want to have that back. I want to get better at. But that's part of his growth, right? Is that recognition of that and seeing that. But he's been phenomenal since he's been here. He's only gotten better every single day that he's been here, and he's going to continue to grow.”

Iverson Hooks and Looking for Speed in the Slot:

“We thought we were looking for somebody to play the A position for us, which is generally that. We weren't necessarily looking for somebody that was smaller, right?”

“Obviously, you could make that quick attribute. We were looking for somebody that had the play skill set that he has, and it's shown up. He's got shorter, quickness bursts. Those are things that really paid off for us at that position in the past.”

Opening Statement:

“Good first day of practice. Always fun to get out there. I think this is one of my favorite parts of the year. I know media day is awesome for you guys, but I actually like practicing. But the guys flew around. It's always a challenge day one, as far as checking where you're at from a conditioning standpoint, where you want to put yourself at, to where you can achieve at a really high level.”

“Thought our guys pushed through that. There's no pads on, so we're not playing real football yet. But as far as assignments, guys are really up to date. Challenges some guys with different positions. Their flexibility, the more they can do for the team. So overall satisfied, excited to watch the film.”

If He’s Closed Off to the Five-for-Five Rollout With the 2022 Class:

“There's some pretty stiff requirements when it comes to what those guys look like, and there's not a lot of guys that fall into that window for us, right? Ultimately, one they had to be on your roster.”

“They couldn't have had an agent signed up to be on an NFL team. There's some things that restrict you from being able to come back, so there's some limitation there. And as we've explored it, it doesn't seem there's a lot of guys that fall in that category for us.”

A’Lique Terry’s Offensive Line Development With a Bigger Rotation:

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Honestly, it's interesting to me that's become a conversation topic because we've done this every single year I’ve been here. Josh Connerly rotated in his freshman year. Jackson Powers-Johnson rotated in. Poncho rotated in, and how do you think they got ready?”

“Right, that's how you get players ready, right? Whether it's a package, whether it's a different detail, but if you have guys that can play winning football, we've never started the season and finished the season with the same offensive line. I hope you have experience within that. So, we have to work multiple guys at multiple positions to get them ready.”

“We've had three groups in a row that were Joe Moore Award finalists. I think we've been sacked the least of anybody in college football over the last three or four years. So, all that added together for us it's the system.”

“It's what you want to be able to do. And I hope we have eight players that can play on the offensive line, right? So, let's figure out who's above the line. We're going to move guys around, put them in situations, and it means that we have good talent there, which is good. When you have a clear five, that means you might not have a good number six, right?”

“I don't necessarily want to clear five yet. We're a long ways away from a game. Do I think there's benefits for continuity? 100 percent. And we'll get to that point if that's something we feel like there's a big difference, then we'll do that. But if we think we have a young player that we can help grow and get ready to be able to make an impact, we want to be able to do that earlier than later.

What He Can Evaluate From Players:

“Body language, mindset, assignment, sound, focus. All those things. I think they can show up before I even step in front of the film.”

What Fields Are Available for Practice:

“Two small fields outside, and then Autzen Stadium as well. But there's a 70-yard field and the 50-yard field that we have, and then a 100-yard field outside with Autzen, and then the indoor, obviously.

How Player Accountability Carried Over in Practice:

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning runs during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think the first day is a little bit survive almost always for guys, the first day. So that's part of it. That's part of the challenge that'll come out going into second practice is, okay, you were able to make it. Who'd you bring with you, right?”

“And I think some of that's got to show up even more. Like I mentioned, I think we have a lot of guys that are player-led. But on the same note, can we create some more alphas in this process? That's part of what fall camp is about.”

The Sophomore Class:

“I think we have some really, really good players. I can't speak to what any other team has right now at this point. My focus is on our team, but I think we have some really talented players.”

Dave Iuli’s Veteran Leadership on the Offensive Line:

“Well, I think he's had a ton of snaps, obviously, and there's still a little bit of limitations that we're doing as we go through fall camp here. He's not going to be full go yet for us, but the amount of experience he has, it's hard to replace experience, especially game experience. And Dave certainly has that.”

Expectations for the Defensive Line:

“Extremely high expectations. I'll have to go back and watch the film to see how they perform consistently throughout practice. We're not looking for flash in the pan or one-hit wonders. So ultimately, I got to make sure I evaluate it and see what that looked like.”

A’Mauri Washington’s Energy in Practice:

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) reacts with fans after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I saw some moments for sure that showed up for A’Mauri. I think he's got the opportunity to be a phenomenal player for us, and we need him to be. So, there's some other guys that do the same thing.”

Offseason Walk-Throughs Helping for Fall Camp:

“Yeah, it's night and day. I mean, the amount of time that these guys get to spend on football from when they get here to when they actually have to go perform in practice is huge.”

What He’s Looking for Separation:

“Yeah, physical talents, obviously, and then the ability to execute at a high level, and then be able to give unbelievable effort. Those things have to start to stick out to you to be, 'Okay. This is a guy that can play fast on the football field./”

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