Jordon Davison Provides Injury Update, Earns LaMichael James’ Ultimate Endorsement

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks sophomore running back Jordon Davison grinned from ear to ear when he heard what LaMichael James had said about him.

The praise did not come from just any former Ducks player. It came from an Oregon legend, one of the most electrifying and accomplished running backs in program history... and someone many current Ducks grew up idolizing from the high-flying Chip Kelly era at Oregon.

Oregon ducks running back Jordon Davison and reporter Bri Amaranthus | Seigher Brown

LaMichael James On Oregon Running Back Jordon Davison

“I’m a huge fan of Jordon. For how big he is, he has really good feet, and he always finishes his runs. He runs behind his pads really well. His style is very punishing, but he also has some wiggle. He really has no weaknesses," James told Oregon Ducks On SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

"I’m probably his biggest fan," James said of Davison.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks former running back and Rose Bowl Hall of Fame inductee LaMichael James during a CFP Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Davison’s smile revealed how much those words meant to him. But almost as quickly as he absorbed the compliment, the sophomore pivoted toward the work looming. James’ endorsement was not something Davison wanted to simply enjoy. It gave him another standard to live up to.

"I appreciate that. I didn't know he thought of me like that, but that's an Oregon legend. I'm very grateful to be thought of like that. And that just gives me more things to push at and keep going for the younger generation," Davison told Amaranthus.

That response captures the aura that Davison carries into his second season at Oregon: grateful for what he accomplished as a true freshman but hardly satisfied. James' evaluation that Davison has "no weaknesses" should not be overlooked.

Davison played through a broken collarbone in Oregon’s College Football Playoff victory over Texas Tech at the Orange Bowl. He suffered the injury early in the game but still carried the ball 15 times and scored two touchdowns. It's a perfect example of the toughness James sees in his punishing running style.

Davison detailed that the most challenging part of his injury recovery was getting some of his mobility back but he also shared that he's he is now 100 percent healthy and cannot wait to get back onto the football field. That is a scary thought for opposing defenses considering what he managed to accomplish when he was far from 100 percent.

Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison | oregon ducks on si darby winter

The injury ended a breakout freshman season at an unfortunate time, but it did not stop Davison from becoming a productive offensive weapon and fan-favorite. The Mater Dei High School product scored a team-high 15 touchdowns in 2025, tying the second-highest total by a freshman in program history.

Jordon Davison Eyeing Second-Year Leap

James is energized by the sheer talent in the 2026 Oregon running back room. He did not shy away from detailing the unique challenge of defending the varying play styles of Davison, fellow sophomore Dierre Hill Jr. and incoming freshman Tradarian Ball. Ball and James are from the same town in Texas: Texarkana.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

“The backfield is as talented as any in the country. Hill is electric as well, and of course, the freshman T-Ball -Texarkana, baby - is a dawg. I’m so excited to see what this backfield can produce this year. Their styles are all very different, so defenses will have to adjust depending on who’s in the game," James continued.

“It’s crazy how good they were despite being so young. A year of experience and exposure will make a huge difference for them. The game will slow down, and they’ll better understand what they’re seeing. I’m excited to watch how this all unfolds. I’ll also be reaching out to him to offer some pointers—it’s been on my to-do list for a while," James told Amaranthus.

Has the game slowed down for Davison entering his second season?

"Most definitely. Just learning defenses and being able to read the fronts and stuff like that. Coach (Ra'Shaad Samples) has helped me tremendously with that over the offseason and just being able to get pre-snaps reads and be a step ahead," Davison said.

Oregon running backs Jordon Davison, left and Dierre Hill Jr. warm up as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The possibility of a second-year leap from Davison is an exciting one for Oregon. His physical running style was already evident as a freshman, but he is now focused on becoming more involved in the passing game and read defenses more efficiently.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning explained that Davison and Hill largely relied on their natural ability during their freshman seasons. Now, they can combine that talent with a full year of experience and greater football intelligence.

Oregon Ducks Running Back Brotherhood

Davison also made his appreciation clear for the Ducks' running back tradition that extends far beyond Oregon’s current roster.

December 2, 2011; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back LaMichael James (left) and quarterback Darron Thomas celebrate following the game against the UCLA Bruins during the Pac-12 Championship game at Autzen Stadium. Oregon defeated UCLA 49-31. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's a blessing to be an Oregon running back because so many former players reach out and try to give you advice. It's just a close-knit brotherhood. It's kind of like the brotherhood just lives on. Once you're a Duck, you're always a Duck," Davison said.

James embodies that brotherhood ... His impact in Eugene did not end when his playing career did.

James starred for the Ducks from 2009-11, helping Oregon win three consecutive Pac-12 championships and reach three straight BCS bowl games, including the 2011 BCS National Championship Game against Auburn.

The Texas native finished his Oregon career with 5,869 all-purpose yards and 58 touchdowns while averaging 6.6 yards per carry. A Heisman Trophy finalist, James was later inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame.

James owns three restaurants, including the Oregon-themed Killer Burger on Coburg Road in Eugene. The restaurant is decorated with Ducks memorabilia, and customers can often find one of the greatest players in Oregon history inside, rolling up his sleeves and working alongside his staff.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

James helped elevate Oregon into a powerhouse contender, turning the program into a dream school for a generation of players.

Davison now has an opportunity to help carry that tradition forward.

Davison and Hill Jr. have developed a close friendship and push one another. Together, they appear poised to become the faces of Oregon’s next generation in the backfield in a running back room that is dramatically different than last season. Sixth-year senior Noah Whittington headed to the NFL, while Makhi Hughes transferred to Houston. Jay Harris transferred to Kansas State, and Jayden Limar returned home to play for Washington.

The Ducks also added transfer Simeon Price and incoming freshmen Tradarian Ball and Brandon Smith. Da’Jaun Riggs is working his way back from injury and could also enter the competition.

Davison is healthy, determined and might just be the toughest Duck on the team. And notably, one of the greatest running backs in Oregon history is already among his biggest believers.

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