Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Dana Altman Addresses Retirement Rumors

Oregon Ducks coach Dana Altman addressed the recent rumors surrounding a potential retirement decision from the Ducks men's basketball coach. Altman represented Oregon at Big Ten Media Days with guard Jackson Shelstad and center Nate Bittle.

Mario Nordi

Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team is ranked fifth in the conference according to the Big Ten Preseason Media Poll, and that is in large part due to the roster coach Dana Altman has built during the offseason.

While attending Big Ten Media Days alongside Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad and center Nate Bittle, Altman addressed some of the retirement rumors surrounding him. Altman is entering his 16th year leading the Oregon Ducks, after previously spending 16 years as the coach of the Creighton Bluejays.

Despite rumors of retirement, Altman isn't ready to step away anytime soon, according to ESPN insider Jeff Borzello.

"I don't know how it got started. I guess because I'm old. I want to coach as long as I'm healthy and feel like I can do a good job at Oregon and Oregon wants me, I'd like to coach ... I've never felt like I'm ready to quit yet," Altman said per Borzello.

Oregon Ducks Dana Altman jackson shelstad Nate Bittle Big Ten USC Trojans kentucky wildcats kansas jayhawks Brandon Angel Sea
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Altman's Isn't Going Anywhere

His record at Oregon is 370-162 overall. At 67 years old, he has numerous accolades reflecting his long and successful career.

Altman is one of only three active Division I coaches to have 28 consecutive winning seasons and is the 24th coach in history to reach 700 wins, boasting a career record of 780-405.

But as he grows older, rumors of his retirement continue to grow.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Indiana In Autzen Stadium

MORE: Dakorien Moore’s Composure Turns Heads in First Oregon Interview

MORE: Grading Oregon Ducks' Uniform Reveal For Indiana Game - Did Nike Nail It?

Altman's Passion Is Too Strong

Oregon Ducks Dana Altman jackson shelstad Nate Bittle Big Ten USC Trojans kentucky wildcats kansas jayhawks Brandon Angel Sea
Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

During a live show on the Big Ten Network, Altman talked about his drive to keep coaching despite his age.

"I love coaching. I love going to the gym. Games are torture, but practice is a lot of fun. I enjoy being around the guys, " Altman said. "I love coaching, I always have."

For a coach like Altman, who has made runs in the postseason and coached for big-time programs for almost half of his life, and he's still focused on what he can do to improve the program going into his 16th season.

Still Landing Big Recruits

Oregon Ducks Dana Altman jackson shelstad Nate Bittle Big Ten USC Trojans kentucky wildcats kansas jayhawks Brandon Angel Sea
Mar 14, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Altman and his staff have proved they are able to adjust to the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era that has consumed college sports, and seemingly altered the way coaches go about recruiting.

In 2024, Altman brought in former four-star recruit Brandon Angel, who started all 35 games for the Ducks and played a huge role in the program's success. This year, he was able to bring in three former four-star recruits, 6-9 power forward Sean Stewart from Ohio State, 6-7 small forward Devon Pryor from the Texas Longhorns, and 6-4 combo guard TK Simpkins from Elon University.

While he may have found a way to adjust to the transfer portal, Altman has still found a way to land recruits from high school despite seemingly seeking out veterans to lead his team.

Four-star recruit and the No. 24 player in ESPN's class of 2026, Tajh Ariza (son of NBA veteran Trevor Ariza), committed to Oregon on Oct. 3 over schools like USC, Kansas, and Kentucky. This commitment proved that Altman still has what it takes to compete both on the hardwood and in the recruitment world.

Oregon Ducks Dana Altman jackson shelstad Nate Bittle Big Ten USC Trojans kentucky wildcats kansas jayhawks Brandon Angel Sea
Mar 21, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman instructs during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

"I was shooting in the gym with the Oregon uniform on and Coach Altman was there," Ariza told ESPN. "He corrected my shot, and then I made almost 30 3s in a row. I got the chills making all those shots and that's when I felt he was the coach for me."

Altman is growing in age, but his ability to connect with players and foster an environment of success is undeniable and seemingly never-ending.

The Ducks will open up the season, and Altman's 16th year with Oregon, against Hawaii on Nov. 4.

feed

Published
Mario Nordi
MARIO NORDI

Mario Nordi is contributor for Oregon Ducks on SI. Originally from University Place, Washington, Mario is in his Senior year in the Journalism and Communication School at the University of Oregon. Mario has written for KWVA Sports covering UO Women’s Volleyball, Men’s/Women’s Basketball, and Men’s Tennis. He has done live sideline reporting for Big Ten Plus during the Oregon Women’s basketball season with his live post game interviews featured across the Big Ten’s platforms. Prior to his career as a sports journalist, Mario played high school basketball and was a part of the 2022 4A State Title winning team in Washington St.

Home/Football