Oregon Ducks Five-Star Wide Receiver No Longer With Program After Suspension
The Oregon Ducks have parted ways with a former five-star prospect from the 2023 recruiting class.
Per reports from On3, Oregon wide receiver Jurrion Dickey is no longer a part of the program after being suspended indefinitely during fall camp. He spent two seasons with the Ducks but only saw limited production.
Despite his exit from Eugene, Dickey has already found a new home. According to the report, he has enrolled at Diablo Valley Junior College in Pleasant Hill, CA., even catching a touchdown pass for the team this past weekend.
Dan Lanning Comments on Jurrion Dickey Suspension
In August during fall camp, Oregon coach Dan Lanning addressed Dickey's suspension, saying that the decision came to down being on time and being respectful.
“I'm not gonna spend a lot of time on it, but Jurrion's indefinitely suspended with us right now," Lanning said. "Got two team rules, and that's be respectful, be on time. There's some pieces of that, that where I felt like he needed a break from us, and we needed a break from that, so we can focus on what's in front of us right now. Wishing him nothing but the best as far as success, and want to see him get back to where he can be a contributor somewhere, wherever that might be here, that might be somewhere else, but won't spend any more time on that.”
Dickey finishes his Oregon career having played in 15 games while tallying just two catches for 14 yards, which included catching a pass in the Fiesta Bowl against Liberty to end the 2023 season.
Will Stein Had High Praise for Jurrion Dickey
In March 2024, Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein had praise for Dickey, saying that the "sky is the limit" for him following his freshman season in 2023.
"He knows what to do. He knows where to line up. And when you know what to do and know where to line up, you can play fast and play to your ability," Stein said. "Now he's at a point, he gets lined up like that, he runs his route and now he looks like the player that we all anticipated he would look like. And he's in shape. And he's healthy. I love that kid. He has worked his tail off to get in good shape, to go out and produce for us. Sky is the limit for Jurrion as we all know."
Based on these prior comments from Stein, it's safe to say that the Oregon coaching staff was dissapointed with the way things turned out. It's possible that the team envisioned a major role for Dickey moving forward, but not every recruit lives up to expectations.
Where Oregon's Wide Receiver Room Stands
Though Dickey didn't live up to his five-star potential with Oregon, it's clear the Ducks are just fine with where things stand.
Along with Justius Lowe, Jeremiah McClellan, Gary Bryant Jr. and Florida State transfer Malik Benson, the Ducks also have star-studded true freshman Dakorien Moore, who has already made a big impact two games into his college career.
The Ducks will also look to get Evan Stewart back later in the season after he suffered an injury in fall camp.