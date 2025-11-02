How Oregon Ducks' Bye Week Changed Dante Moore's Heisman Trophy Odds
The Oregon Ducks didn’t take the field in week 10, but several of their Big Ten rivals did. While quarterback Dante Moore’s Heisman Trophy odds remained stagnant, a handful of players leapfrogged the Ducks star for the shortest odds.
Moore’s odds stayed put after the bye week at +5500, per FanDuel. Moore and Oregon are set to hit the road for a big matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes that could make or break his chances.
The quarterback will need some of the players listed above him to stumble, with Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith’s Heisman stocks skyrocketing over the weekend.
Heisman Trophy Odds, per FanDuel
Julian Sayin, Quarterback (Ohio State): +175
Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback (Indiana): +220
Ty Simpson, Quarterback (Alabama): +340
Marcel Reed, Quarterback (Texas A&M): +650
Gunner Stockton, Quarterback (Georgia): +2500
Dante Moore, Quarterback (Oregon): +5500
Notable Risers and Fallers
Sayin went from third in the odds entering week 10 to first. Both Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson remain in the top three of what’s looking like a trio of quarterback finalists.
Smith is one of just two non-quarterbacks ranked in the top-10 shortest odds. Sayin’s four-touchdown, 316-yard performance in the 38-14 win over Penn State played a major role in his Heisman shift.
Smith was on the receiving end of two of his touchdown passes. The sophomore receiver caught six passes for 123 yards.
Mendoza and the Hoosiers defeated Maryland 55-10 in week 10. The quarterback threw one touchdown and 201 yards, while also rushing for 24 yards and a touchdown.
Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt suffered their second defeat of the season, which dropped his Heisman odds. Another top-10 team that went down in week 10, helping both the Ducks and Moore, was the Miami Hurricanes. Quarterback Carson Beck’s performance in their first loss already plummeted his Heisman chances, but a second defeat was further detrimental to his cause.
Moore's End of the Season Outlook
Multiple players ahead of Moore in Heisman odds have lost multiple games. Moore previously had the shortest odds to win before the Ducks fell to Indiana at Autzen after their first bye.
Moore’s since climbed his way back up the Heisman rankings but a nose injury that kept him on the sidelines for much of the second half against Wisconsin dropped his odds again.
“He had a good practice today,” coach Dan Lanning said during the bye week after insinuating that his week 9 exit was precautionary. “He’s out there rolling. Did a great job.”
If Oregon continues to win games and Moore plays his best football, he could reappear in the top-five in odds. It’s looking more and more likely that Mendoza will face Sayin and Smith in the Big Ten Conference Championship game. The winner of that potential matchup could very well become the Heisman frontrunner.
But a steady string of performances by Moore could help him pass one or two of his conference rivals if the Ducks stray away from a second loss.
Next up for Oregon is a road matchup against Iowa. The Hawkeyes will be one of the toughest tests remaining on the Ducks’ schedule, with only one home loss this season. Iowa enters with a 6-2 record and a three-game win streak.
