Will Makhi Hughes Transfer From Oregon? New Report Sheds Light On Future
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks have one of the deepest running back rooms in college football, filled with immense talent. Ahead of the season, the Ducks added Tulane transfer running back Makhi Hughes through the portal, and he came in with high anticipation.
It came as a surprise when Hughes was not seen playing much the start of the season with the Ducks. In week 5, Oregon faced the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions and the transfer running back did not travel with the team. After not joining the team on the trip to Beaver Stadium, Hughes requested to redshirt.
What Hughes Redshirting Means For Future With Oregon
With Hughes requesting to redshirt, there are questions surrounding whether the Tulane transfer will have a future with the Oregon Ducks. Per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, while Hughes has requested to sit out the rest of the year, he has not said anything to Oregon about entering the NCAA Transfer Portal as of yet.
While he may not have the intentions to enter the portal now, the door is still open for Hughes to take that option. As for the Oregon Ducks, coach Dan Lanning has spoke highly about Hughes.
“That guy that he works every single day. You haven't heard this guy say anything, but like, look, how can I help the team? Let's go,” Lanning said.
This season, Hughes has had just 17 carries for 70 yards with the Ducks. The most carries he has had in a game were nine against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He also had six carries against the Oregon State Beavers for 33 yards and had one reception for 20 yards.
Talented Hughes
Despite the lack of carries, Hughes is a valuable player to keep on the roster. He had back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards with Tulane, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning and running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples would benefit from having Hughes return to the team.
While Hughes joined the Ducks with high anticipation, he has seen significantly fewer reps than running backs Noah Whittington, Dierre Hill Jr., and Jayden Limar. Because Hughes has already played in four games, he was able to ask to redshirt before losing the chance.
Hughes also redshirted his freshman season due to an injury, and the resdhirt junior now has two more seasons of eligibility.
Oregon's Offensive Impact Without Hughes
Oregon is in a good situation with its running backs.
Whittington returned to the Ducks for one more season and, even with missing two games, is performing at a high level. Whittington totals 184 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Limar is in his junior season and has been a consistent player with 232 rushing yards.
Freshmen Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison have also stepped in quickly and risen on the depth chart. Hill Jr. is coming off a strong performance against the Penn State Nittany Lions, and currently leads the team with 270 rushing yards. Davison may not have as many yards, but he leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns.
While time will tell if Hughes chooses to enter the transfer portal, the Oregon Ducks will continue to work with the players they have. Oregon is 5-0, looking for another College Football Playoff appearance.