Oregon Ducks’ Most Valuable Player Of The Season So Far
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks have been untouched in 2025 thus far, going 5-0 and beating their opponents by an incredible margin of 233-60.
Oregon's offense has been one one of the best in the nation - averaging 46.6 points per game (No. 7 among all Division I programs) and 503.8 yards per game (No. 12 among all Division I programs).
The leader of the offense, redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore, undoubtedly deserves the highest praise of being named the MVP at this early point in the season.
Through five starts, Moore has totaled 1,210 passing yards (No. 20 in the nation) on a 74.6 completion rate (No. 6 in the country) to go along with 14 touchdowns and only one interception. After his exciting performance in the double-overtime 30-24 White Out victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley, coach Dan Lanning spoke highly of his quarterback's poise and leadership while not blinking an eye.
"I think we got the best quarterback in college football... I don't see everybody else, but that guy's composure, his poise. I mean, even the big play at the end there, in the first overtime, we're about to throw a screen in the boundary. He has the wherewithal to not throw it in the boundary, turn around, and get it thrown back to the field. Get a fourth and one... That's just like one example in that game of the poise that he had, the command he had of our offense."- Oregon coach Dan Lanning on Dante Moore
MORE: Penn State Fans Chanted 'Fire Franklin' As Dan Lanning's Ducks Rose To Occasion
MORE: Why Early Betting Odds for Oregon, Indiana Big Ten Showdown Feel Just Right
MORE: Oregon Freshman Star Outshines Penn State’s ‘Best Running Back Duo’
The dual threat has begun to act more of a weapon on the ground, gathering 88 of his 122 total rushing yards in the last two games alone. Adding that variable to his game will make him that much more dangerous for opposing defensive lines.
FanDuel currently lists Oregon's Moore as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at +500. Alabama Crimson Tide redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson trails him at +950, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith next at +1000.
He's beginning to gain recognition from NFL scouts and general managers as the top quarterback prospect in the 2026 Draft, especially coming after his confident play on pressurized third and fourth downs in one of the most hostile college football environments, Beaver Stadium. A run to another Big Ten Conference title and going deep in the College Football Playoff would help Moore's case to be considered for the No. 1 pick.
Honorable Mention: Pick of the True Freshmen Litter
Given all the newfound success that Oregon has had out of the 2025 commits in just their first season in Eugene, it's hard to pick one that stands out from the rest. Wide receiver Dakorien Moore, cornerback Brandon Finney, and running back Jordon Davison all have made a strong case, but another true freshman running back has hit the ground running more than anyone.
Dierre Hill Jr. hasn't just stood out from the herd of first-years, but in one of the deepest running back rooms in the country. So much so that Tulane Green Wave redshirt junior transfer Makhi Hughes has once again had to sit out for the rest of the season after rarely seeing the field through the first five games.
Hill Jr. burst on the national scene with his exceptional performance in University Park, Pennsylvania. He was the highest graded true freshman running back from week 5 by PFF at 86.6 after finishing with a team-high 82 rushing yards on 10 carries and catching the eight-yard touchdown for the first Oregon score against Penn State.
He averages 10.4 rushing yards per game, the most among all running backs in the sport. That's the definition of consistency: whenever Hill Jr. touches the ball, he explodes out in the open field for a first down almost every time.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.