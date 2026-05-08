Dante Moore's Latest NIL Venture Provides Glimpse Into Personality

As the college football media landscape continues to expand with the promotion of NIL deals, Oregon Ducks fans get to see another side of their favorite athletes, whether it be podcasts, social media videos, or exclusive interviews.

Recently, returning Oregon quarterback for the 2025-2026 season, Dante Moore, answered some not-so-pressing questions for an Instagram post hyping up the newest Ducks of a Feather sneaker release benefitting Oregon student-athletes.

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time for the Nike GT Future Metallic Nova

Moore, wearing the brand new DOAF x Nike GT Future "Metallic Nova" sneakers, answered a handful of personal questions in the Ducks' current indoor practice facility, the Moshofsky Center, to promote the exclusive shoes' release.

Only 300 pairs of the "Metallic Nova" will be created worldwide, and each of those pairs will include a number identifying them amongst the small batch. The sneaker will be available for purchase on Saturday, May 9, exclusively at Flight Club New York, with proceeds from the sales going directly to Oregon student athletes participating in Ducks of a Feather.

Oregon Ducks on SI wrote a breakdown of the shoes and how they relate to the culture of Oregon uniform design when the design was announced.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dante Moore Tees Things Off With Personal Goal

During the interview, one thing came to the forefront for Moore's life outside of the gridiron: his love of golf. Moore has long talked about golf being a stress reliever in his life, with the incoming junior sharing during the spring practice period that his summer offseason will likely include a lot of tee times.

"Five years from now, praying to be in the NFL, having a great time, and playing some golf on the side. Whomever drafts me, I'll be great from there," Moore said when asked about his five-year plan.

"My biggest dream that hasn't came true yet, I'll probably say, is a hole-in-one in golf. I want to shoot a hole in one. That's my dream right now," Moore added when asked about what his current biggest dream is.

Regional Style With a Hint of Pink Matter

When it comes to Moore's streetwear style, the quarterback's answer felt very indicative of Pacific Northwest fashion culture with nods to two popular brands in the region.

"Adam Sandler. I kind of get that vibe of, when I style my dressing. Yeah, I like to be comfy, so it's either Nike slides or some Birkenstocks," Moore said.

Speaking of style, Moore's music taste also mimics a popular artist typically played in the region.

"Frank Ocean, that's very much of a change up but, Frank Ocean," Moore said.

As for his favorite songs, Moore placed Pyramids, Nights, Moon River, and God Speed as his top tunes from Ocean on repeat. Funny enough, Moon River is the song Moore used on his Instagram post about Oregon's spring game.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore Names Football Role Model

Beyond his style, golf, and talk about some fast food orders, Moore also shouted out his biggest role model when it comes to his game.

"Growing up, Tom Brady. Course, he's like my role model. He's like the G.O.A.T., so of course I want to follow his game," Moore said.

Moore, who spent time with Brady shortly after Oregon's loss in the Peach Bowl to Indiana, and shared during a media availability that he used the opportunity to chat further about Brady's mentality and advice.

Overall, there are several nuggets of great trivia in this unique social media interview. For an athlete who's typically bombarded with a slew of tough questions, this social media video felt like a refreshing change with some interesting answers.

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