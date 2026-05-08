Dante Moore's Latest NIL Venture Provides Glimpse Into Personality
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As the college football media landscape continues to expand with the promotion of NIL deals, Oregon Ducks fans get to see another side of their favorite athletes, whether it be podcasts, social media videos, or exclusive interviews.
Recently, returning Oregon quarterback for the 2025-2026 season, Dante Moore, answered some not-so-pressing questions for an Instagram post hyping up the newest Ducks of a Feather sneaker release benefitting Oregon student-athletes.
Time for the Nike GT Future Metallic Nova
Moore, wearing the brand new DOAF x Nike GT Future "Metallic Nova" sneakers, answered a handful of personal questions in the Ducks' current indoor practice facility, the Moshofsky Center, to promote the exclusive shoes' release.
Only 300 pairs of the "Metallic Nova" will be created worldwide, and each of those pairs will include a number identifying them amongst the small batch. The sneaker will be available for purchase on Saturday, May 9, exclusively at Flight Club New York, with proceeds from the sales going directly to Oregon student athletes participating in Ducks of a Feather.
Oregon Ducks on SI wrote a breakdown of the shoes and how they relate to the culture of Oregon uniform design when the design was announced.
Dante Moore Tees Things Off With Personal Goal
During the interview, one thing came to the forefront for Moore's life outside of the gridiron: his love of golf. Moore has long talked about golf being a stress reliever in his life, with the incoming junior sharing during the spring practice period that his summer offseason will likely include a lot of tee times.
"Five years from now, praying to be in the NFL, having a great time, and playing some golf on the side. Whomever drafts me, I'll be great from there," Moore said when asked about his five-year plan.
"My biggest dream that hasn't came true yet, I'll probably say, is a hole-in-one in golf. I want to shoot a hole in one. That's my dream right now," Moore added when asked about what his current biggest dream is.
Regional Style With a Hint of Pink Matter
When it comes to Moore's streetwear style, the quarterback's answer felt very indicative of Pacific Northwest fashion culture with nods to two popular brands in the region.
"Adam Sandler. I kind of get that vibe of, when I style my dressing. Yeah, I like to be comfy, so it's either Nike slides or some Birkenstocks," Moore said.
Speaking of style, Moore's music taste also mimics a popular artist typically played in the region.
"Frank Ocean, that's very much of a change up but, Frank Ocean," Moore said.
As for his favorite songs, Moore placed Pyramids, Nights, Moon River, and God Speed as his top tunes from Ocean on repeat. Funny enough, Moon River is the song Moore used on his Instagram post about Oregon's spring game.
Dante Moore Names Football Role Model
Beyond his style, golf, and talk about some fast food orders, Moore also shouted out his biggest role model when it comes to his game.
"Growing up, Tom Brady. Course, he's like my role model. He's like the G.O.A.T., so of course I want to follow his game," Moore said.
Moore, who spent time with Brady shortly after Oregon's loss in the Peach Bowl to Indiana, and shared during a media availability that he used the opportunity to chat further about Brady's mentality and advice.
Overall, there are several nuggets of great trivia in this unique social media interview. For an athlete who's typically bombarded with a slew of tough questions, this social media video felt like a refreshing change with some interesting answers.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.