Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Partnership Deals and Growing NIL
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is quickly establishing himself as one of college football’s most marketable stars. His name, image, and likeness (NIL) value is surging, fueled by high-profile deals with Nike and Beats by Dre.
But Moore’s influence extends far beyond the traditional sports brands. He’s also posted partnerships with DoorDash, Raising Cane’s, Factor Meals, Facebook, T-Mobile, DripDrop hydration beverage, and CVS, showcasing a rare versatility in his collaborations on Instagram.
Moore isn’t just signing deals; he’s building a personal brand. He’s active with Ducks Of A Feather, Oregon’s signature NIL collective, and has launched his own merchandise shop, which includes everything from apparel to a children’s book. The moves position Moore not only as a star on the field but as a trendsetter off it, showing how modern college athletes can leverage their platform to create opportunities that extend well beyond football.
Dante Moore's Growing NIL Valuation
As NIL continues to reshape the college sports landscape, Moore’s rapidly expanding portfolio makes it clear that the Ducks quarterback is setting a new standard for what a collegiate athlete’s brand can achieve in Eugene, on and off the field.
Moore’s $3 million valuation ranks sixth nationally, trailing Texas quarterback Arch Manning ($5.4 million) and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith ($4.2 million), per On3. His NIL valuation has grown 30 percent over the last 10 weeks, which isn't surprising, considering his decision to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to the Ducks for another season.
Moore has used some of his NIL earnings to help his alma mater, returning to Martin Luther King High School, donating a check to the football team.
Narrowing in on two of the most unique aspects of Moore's NIL: his children's book and the "different" partnership with Nike.
NIKE
Both Moore and Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore participated in a photoshoot to promote exclusive Nike merchandise for the Oregon Ducks' collaboration with the Grateful Dead. The marketing of the deal made this one notable and unique.
The promotion was turned up a notch thanks to the exclusive partnership between Oregon and the Grateful Dead. Nike combined the reveal of Oregon's Grateful Dead collaboration with the announcement of Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore signing with the brand, all posted on @usnikefootball on Instagram.
Posted to 2.3 million social media followers, the dynamic duo of Moore to Moore helped model exclusive jackets, sweatpants, hoodies, and T-shirts. Nike Football's Instagram feed feature five posts either Dakorien Moore or Dante Moore, as Oregon's tie-dye jerseys were also unveiled on the brand's social media page.
Children's Book
Moore's children's book is titled "From Journey to Dreams" is the story of Mr. 4000 and based on his own path and goals of growing up to be a star football player. Moore shares how the journey is just as important as the dream, and reminds young readers to stay determined.
His book is available on Amazon and his shop, which includes exclusive t-shirts, hoodies and hats.
Oregon's Top NIL Valuations
Despite the perception of massive NIL spending, Oregon currently does not have a player ranked inside the top five of On3’s NIL valuations.
Moore’s $3 million NIL valuation is the highest on coach Dan Lanning’s roster, ranking No. 6 among all college athletes nationwide. His overall roster value is estimated at $2.8 million.
What is an NIL valuation? It's described as an estimation of how much a specific college sports player’s NIL is worth at a given point in time. It's not the actual dollar amount that an athlete is making. On3 states the valuations are updated every week.
How about roster value? That refers to the value an athlete has by being a member of his or her team at his or her school, which factors into the role of NIL collectives such as Oregon's Division Street. It's the primary factor influencing most players’ NIL valuation.
Here is the top-five NIL valuations for the Ducks.
Wide receiver Evan Stewart - $1.5 million
Defensive lineman Bear Alexander - $1.2 million
Defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei - $1.2 million
Defensive lineman Teitum Tuioti - $1.2 million
NIL closes the financial gap a bit when it comes to the decision for players to return to college instead of take their talents to the NFL.
Moore has also been clear that he has a goal to bring a national championship to Eugene after Oregon’s 2025 College Football Playoff run ended with a loss to eventual national champion Indiana in the semifinal at the Peach Bowl.
Some of Moore's other Instagram partnership posts from the 2025-26 season are below.
