Where Dante Moore Ranks in College Football’s NIL Valuations

Oregon Ducks redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore is returning for the 2026 season, a program-altering decision that puts coach Dan Lanning’s team in a strong position as they enter what promises to be a defining offseason.

Tied for the third-highest favorite to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy (+1100 per FanDuel Sportsbook), Moore is returning for another season instead of entering the NFL Draft, where many projected him as the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Jets. His return gives Oregon another chance to bring the first College Football Playoff National Championship back to Eugene following a disappointing finish in the 2025 Peach Bowl.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

According to On3, Dante Moore’s NIL valuation is the highest on coach Dan Lanning’s roster at $2.3 million, ranking 13th among all college athletes nationwide. His overall roster value is estimated at $2.1 million.

Moore most likely will reach the top-10 soon, as Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck, Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia are all currently listed ahead of him. All three will soon have their names called in the 2026 NFL Draft. His valuation will also change based on new NIL deals.

What is an NIL valuation? It's described as an estimation of how much a specific college sports player’s NIL is worth at a given point in time. It's not the actual dollar amount that an athlete is making.

How about roster value? That refers to the value an athlete has by being a member of his or her team at his or her school, which factors into the role of NIL collectives such as Oregon's Division Street. It's the primary factor influencing most players’ NIL valuation.

Had Moore been selected No. 2 overall by the New York Jets, he could have expected rookie earnings similar to those of 2025’s No. 2 pick, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. Hunter reportedly earned $7,474,234 in his first year, with a total contract value of $41,108,290 and a signing bonus of $26,536,937, according to Front Office Sports.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passes against the Southern California Trojans during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Oregon's Top-10 NIL Valuations

Following Moore, the Nebraska Cornhuskers' sophomore quarterback transfer Dylan Raoila has the second-highest NIL valuation/roster value on the 2026 Oregon roster at $2 million/$1.8 million (ranked No. 25 in the nation).

Here is how the rest of the top-five NIL valuations and roster value numbers round out for the Ducks.

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Bear Alexander - $976K/$932K

Junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq - $748K/$725K

Sophomore safety Koi Perich - $726K/$700K (Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer)

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

College Sport's Top-Three NIL Valuations

The top-three NIL valuations/roster values in all of college athletics come from Texas Longhorns junior quarterback Arch Manning ($5.3M/$2.8M), BYU Cougars freshman forward AJ Dybansta ($4.4M/$3.6M), and Ohio State Buckeyes sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Something to keep in mind is that the special five-day transfer portal and NFL window is running from Jan. 20 through 24 for those players on the national champion Indiana or runner-up Miami after competing in the national championship game. All the above lists are subject to change.

