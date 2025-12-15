Will Stein Addresses Decision To Stay With Oregon Ducks Through Playoff Run

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks will take on the No. 24 James Madison Dukes in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The Kentucky Wildcats hired Will Stein to be their next head coach, but he will remain the Ducks’ offensive coordinator throughout the CFP.

Ahead of the first round of the playoff, Stein addressed the media and explained why he is sticking with Oregon through their playoff run.

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I wouldn’t be the position I am without these players, these coaches, without Dan. I mean, I would feel like a complete fraud if I left these guys throughout this playoff run and this opportunity in front of us to coach in Auzen another time,” Stein said.

“I mean, you’d honestly be crazy, and Tosh is the same way. I mean, we poured so much of our lives, so much of our time, our family’s time into this team and this program. Coach Lanning gave me an opportunity from UTSA. The last thing I would ever do would be leave these players.”

Focusing On James Madison

“It’s been crazy but really cool. Obviously a great opportunity for me and my family, but excited about what we’re doing here in this next game. Excited about the opportunity to compete against James Madison, a really good team, and really just focus all my energy on that right now.”

Adjusting Through Wide Receiver Injuries

“I’d love to be full strength going into this game, and I think those guys are working back and feel good about their prep up to this point to give us an opportunity to potentially see them in this next game.”

“But, we’re willing to do whatever it tackles. If we gotta play with 10 offensive linemen on the field and one quarterback, we’ll figure it out.”

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Personnel Changes On Oregon’s Offense

“This has definitely been the most 9-11 that I’ve done in my career. You know, when I was at Lake Travis, we kind of had the same personnel grouping out there the whole time and we just morphed into different looks.”

“UTSA were heavy 11, had some 12. And then here, just this year especially, like you mentioned, it’s been a lot different, but that’s why we practice so much. That’s why we walk through so much in the winter, spring, summer, we build the plan out based on our personnel groupings first and how we see those kids fitting in each scheme, but we also make sure we practice the same plays that have different looks all week just in case, and it’s really played a role in our success this year on offense.”

“If you think about some of these games, it’s like, three perceont 11 personnel, you know? 40 percent, 21 percent, and another 50 percent 12 (personnel). So, it’s been really cool, and I’m really proud of the team, really proud of the guys, they’ve just been adaptable, like you said, and that’s the key word. They’ve attacked every single week like it’s a championship game.”

“Probably goes back to my high school days to be honest, when I was a player,” Stein said. “We were really multiple then in high school. We played in split backs, we did 12 personnel looks, we were under center, we were in the gun, we’d motion, we’d shift, we’d huddle, speed break, we did a lot of things in high school football and that’s why we won a lot of games and a lot of state championships.”

“So, I think ever since then it kind of just bled into my overall philosophy of how to play offense. It’s not a bunch of new schemes, it’s just how can we dress up our plays a million different ways out of personnel groupings. Then when I played at Louisville, Shawn Watson was a big West Coast guy.”

“Bobby Petrino’s the same way, using backs. He was really good at using running backs in the pass game and really fortunate to work for guys and play for guys that were creative in their own sense and use their personnel to their advantage.”

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Preparing The Team For The Playoff

“It’s still, it’s gonna be a 60 minute game. It’s not necessarily different in our prep. I think coach Lanning’s done a great job in how we’ve prepped up to this point, making this week truly like a game week for us in terms of our schedule.”

“Our guys have never changed. They attack every single day in their prep, they practice with a sense of urgency. So I don’t know if the messaging is different han any other game. It’s definitely, it’s a win or go home, we all know that. And James Madison is an elite team, one of the best 12 in the country, so, our guys are really prepared right now and they’ve attacked. They attacked last week with a sense of urgency, and they’re foing the same this week.”

“I don’t necessarily think it’s a different message, it’s just, continue to double down on our process which has worked up to this point.”

How Dante Moore’s Grown This Season

“I think Dante’s grown in a lot of ways. I mean, obviously he’s playing at a really high rate right now. He’s operating the offense like you want. So, I think that’s the biggest thing is operation. Being able to take the huddle, call the play. He’s at a point now where I can just kind of start the play call and he knows what I’m about to call. And I think that’s really cool for me to see.”

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It shows the confidence that he has in our system. And being able to articulate it at the line of scrimmage or in a huddle, that’s I think I’ve seen a lot of growth there."

“Protection checks, run checks. He’s been really dialed in on that. Just, kind of playing with swagger out there, which is really cool. And I think that’s really shown throughout our, you know, the rest of our skill guys and our offensive line.”

“When Dante is on, when he’s got that pep in his step, we’re really hard to stop,” Stein said. “My goal to continue that with htis game and start them off fast, early one and just get the, keep the ball rolling.”

The Impact Of Weather This Season

“It’s probably been the most unique season that I’ve ever had with rain, with injuries, but they’ve been composed from the get-go. And I, credit really our offensive staff and Coach Lanning. Just, I think we’re composed as coaches. Like, we practice coaching as much as our players practice playing.”

“But we play the game in our head, we play the game in our offensive staff room all the time. We, we’ve already kind of said in our mind there’s gonna be issues in a game, there’s gonna be problems. No game is ever perfect. It’s really how you handle those situations that makes, you know, that’s the difference between winning and losing, so, I think we’ve done a really good job as a staff, just pressing pause, resetting our focus.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“What’s the next plan, alright, get to the next play. Not worrying so much on the outcome, just focusing on our process. LIke I mentioned, like coach always says, double down, we just keep doubling don and just walys coaching, always coaching. Again, credit to our offensive staff dor that and our players, I think it really fed off our energy.”

Will Stein Addresses The Impact Of The Tight Ends

“Kenyon’s, he’s had a, I don’t want to say a difficult year because he’s made unbelievable plays, but he’s obviously, he’s been banged up here and there, but really proud of his, I mean, his November has been really good.”

“He’s practiced his butt off and done a relaly good job in games, making some huge plays for us. He’s so versatile, you can line him up anywhere. I had a scout say to me about Kenyon, it’s so true, like, wherever he lines up on the field, that’s the position he looks like he’s playing. I mean, receiver, tight end, running back, H Back, like, he fits the mold of wherever he’s lined up. So, I mean, he’s an exceptional player.”

“One of the most talented guys I’ve ever been around and, just a great teammate. Super humble, and has made, you know, really good plays for us.”

“[Jamari Johnson] another guy that’s going to be one of the best, I think, tight ends that’s even come through here. That guy is a freak. He’s doing everything we asked him to do.”

“He’s the only guy you could probably throw the ball about every time, but he’s just accepted his role on the team. He’s a, you know, obviously our true Y, but he’s a matchup nightmare for people. He’s tall, 6-6, 250, got great hands, catches the ball really well, and can block at the point of attack.”

“So, proud of that group. Even Rodger. Roger’s made some big plays and done a really good job in line for us as well. So, Coach Mehringer, I mean, credit for him getting those guys ready to roll and those players for buying in.”

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq talks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Stein’s Time Management In Dual Roles

“It’s not easy. Dan has done it before, So, I’m leaning on him. Tosh is in it as well. So, it is what it is.”

“We are extremely focused on this game, number one, because this game is the most important thing for us right now and we have to make sure that we are pouring into these players that have poured so much into this program here at Oregon.”

“Really, currently right now in this moment where my main focus is, is making sure that we have a great game plan for James Madison who’s a phenomenal team, especially defensively, who’s the No. 1 or No. 2 defense in the country.

“The rush defense is stout. They have great players on that side of the ball. Their coordinator is really good, their head coach is really good. And, they’re dealing with some of the same things that maybe we are, but, you know it’s all noise. If you let it get to you it could be an issue. I’ve chosen not to let it get to me and focus on the task at hand.”

“When I need to delegate to University of Kentucky I’ll do that. But when I’m here at Oregon, all the focus is on the Ducks and winning the first playoff game.”

Going Through The Process With Tosh Lupoi

“It’s obviously unique with me and Tosh and what’s ahead for us, but I know he’s in the same mindset as me. Taking care of business here in Autzen one last time and putting our best foot forward with this group of guys.”

