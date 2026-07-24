Oregon's Dante Moore Ranked Behind Rival Quarterback in PFF List

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is heading into his second season as the starter in Eugene. Moore started all 15 games for the Ducks in 2025, helping lead them to the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Moore is projected to once again be one of the best quarterbacks in rather country. There is however, a certain rating that puts him in the bottom half of projected Big Ten starting quarterbacks. His grade when facing pressure from the defense.

PFF Ranks Dante Moore 13th in “Under Pressure” Projection

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Big Ten Huddle dropped PFF’s grades for Big Ten quarterbacks when under pressure. Moore was ranked No. 13 out of the 18 projected starting quarterbacks. His grade is 47.2.

At the top of this list is Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who had a grade when under pressure of 69.1. For Washington in 2025, Williams threw for 3,065 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He put his scramble ability on display, rushing for 611 yards and six touchdowns. Williams was sacked a total of 31 times during the season.

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) sets to pass in the first half of the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore on the other hand threw for 3,565 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He earned Third-team All-Big Ten honors. Moore is more of a pocket passer than Williams and had a better pass blocking offensive line. He was sacked a total of 17 times.

Ranking every Big Ten projected starting QBs from best to worst under pressure in 2025, according to PFF grades pic.twitter.com/7Qaw8tFpGS — The Big Ten Huddle 🎙️ (@TheBigTenHuddle) July 22, 2026

The games where Moore was pressured the most coincided with the games he struggled the most in. In Oregon’s two losses to the Indiana Hoosiers, Moore was sacked a total of nine times. He had five total turnovers in those losses.

Dante Moore’s Collegiate Career

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) prepares to throw a pass during the second half of the game against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After Oregon’s 2025 season came to an end, it was an unknown if Moore would return to the Ducks for another season or if he would declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore was projected to be an early first round selection. Despite this, he decided to come back to Oregon for another year in college. He will be a redshirt junior this season.

Moore’s collegiate career began with the UCLA Bruins in 2023. He signed with UCLA as a five-star recruit in the 2023 class. Moore has an up and down true freshman season in Los Angeles, playing in nine games and throwing 11 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He entered the portal that offseason and transferred to Oregon.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore sat behind starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel in 2024. He ended up using his redshirt year and came into 2025 as a redshirt sophomore. Moore still has multiple years left of college eligibility, but it would be shocking to not see him go to the NFL if he is once again projected to be an early first round pick in 2027.

With Moore back, the Ducks are among the favorites to win the national championship. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon is tied for the fourth best odds with Indiana at +800. The Ohio State Buckeyes are the odds on favorites at +600.

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