Oregon's Dante Moore Ranked Behind Rival Quarterback in PFF List
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Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is heading into his second season as the starter in Eugene. Moore started all 15 games for the Ducks in 2025, helping lead them to the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Moore is projected to once again be one of the best quarterbacks in rather country. There is however, a certain rating that puts him in the bottom half of projected Big Ten starting quarterbacks. His grade when facing pressure from the defense.
PFF Ranks Dante Moore 13th in “Under Pressure” Projection
The Big Ten Huddle dropped PFF’s grades for Big Ten quarterbacks when under pressure. Moore was ranked No. 13 out of the 18 projected starting quarterbacks. His grade is 47.2.
At the top of this list is Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who had a grade when under pressure of 69.1. For Washington in 2025, Williams threw for 3,065 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He put his scramble ability on display, rushing for 611 yards and six touchdowns. Williams was sacked a total of 31 times during the season.
Moore on the other hand threw for 3,565 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He earned Third-team All-Big Ten honors. Moore is more of a pocket passer than Williams and had a better pass blocking offensive line. He was sacked a total of 17 times.
The games where Moore was pressured the most coincided with the games he struggled the most in. In Oregon’s two losses to the Indiana Hoosiers, Moore was sacked a total of nine times. He had five total turnovers in those losses.
Dante Moore’s Collegiate Career
After Oregon’s 2025 season came to an end, it was an unknown if Moore would return to the Ducks for another season or if he would declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore was projected to be an early first round selection. Despite this, he decided to come back to Oregon for another year in college. He will be a redshirt junior this season.
Moore’s collegiate career began with the UCLA Bruins in 2023. He signed with UCLA as a five-star recruit in the 2023 class. Moore has an up and down true freshman season in Los Angeles, playing in nine games and throwing 11 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He entered the portal that offseason and transferred to Oregon.
Moore sat behind starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel in 2024. He ended up using his redshirt year and came into 2025 as a redshirt sophomore. Moore still has multiple years left of college eligibility, but it would be shocking to not see him go to the NFL if he is once again projected to be an early first round pick in 2027.
With Moore back, the Ducks are among the favorites to win the national championship. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon is tied for the fourth best odds with Indiana at +800. The Ohio State Buckeyes are the odds on favorites at +600.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1