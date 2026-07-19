Dante Moore's Ranking in This Quarterback Stat Signals Big Oregon Season Coming

The Oregon Ducks' 2026 season is trending in a positive direction, with quarterback Dante Moore's return to the program after forgoing a chance to be drafted early in the first round of the NFL Draft being a key reason.

Moore was a top quarterback among the rest of the gunslingers across the nation in various statistics, including his success down the field. Here is where he ranks among quarterbacks when it comes to passes that are 20 yards or more through the air.

Where Dante Moore Ranks in Deep Passes

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore dances to the song “Shout” during a timeout at Autzen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore ranks as the nation's No. 2 returning quarterback when it comes to deep passes, as he has the highest-rated grade among all returning quarterbacks, according to PFF. While Moore may not have the supporting deep cast that a future NFL prospect like Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin had a season ago, he still finished the season with a completion percentage of 54.5 percent. He completed a total of 30 of his 55 attempts.

What helped him earn his ranking right behind the Buckeyes quarterback isn't his completion percentage. The thing that is arguably most worth being proud of is his production, as he led the nation in the most touchdown passes when it comes to balls that traveled at least 20 yards down the field before they were caught. He finished the season with 15 touchdowns, which means that 50 percent of the passes that were completed resulted in a touchdown.

Dante Moore's Supporting Cast

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates the Ducks' victory over James Madison at the end of the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Moore can be credited for the success down the field, so can his wide receivers. The whole group for the Ducks was productive last season, even after they lost their top wide receiver, Evan Stewart, to a season-ending patellar injury during the offseason. Stewart is set for his first game with the Ducks since 2024 in the fall, as he is just one target that the Ducks' quarterback can rely on, while Moore will also have the opportunity to throw the ball to some familiar faces this season.

The two leading wide receivers from 2025 in production are standout wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan and lethal wide receiver and route runner Dakorien Moore.

It is also worth noting that the Ducks have some new faces on campus who could help this stat improve for the Ducks' field general, as the Ducks added former UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks from the wide receiver position, while also adding players like Jalen Lott, Messiah Hampton, and Gatlin Blair from the high school recruiting scene.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws down field against Oklahoma State during the second quarter at Autzen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Ducks' quarterback lost some wide receiver help, such as Malik Benson, the biggest departure for the Ducks was arguably tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Luckily for Moore, he still has tight end Jamari Johnson to connect with and will have a new weapon in former five-star tight end Kendre Harrison to throw the ball to down the field.

Both tight ends are expected to be crucial contributors to the offensive success for coach Dan Lanning and his staff this season, which will only help Moore improve on this list, as he makes a push for the No. 1 ranking.

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