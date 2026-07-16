Dante Moore Ranks Oregon Ducks Rivalry With College Football Giants

Rivalries in college football are the heartbeat of the sport. They produce some of the most memorable, heart-racing moments and can even divide a workplace, family and friend group. A loss has a way of opposing fans coming out of the woodwork with snarky texts - including people who have been silent for years.

So what are the best college football rivalries?

Oregon Ducks Dante Moore | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore gave his take on the top three, and each are great picks for different reasons.

Dante Moore Ranks Best College Football Rivalries

Oregon's star quarterback elected to return to the program instead of go to the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was projected as the No. 2 overall pick. Moore made national headlines with his decision and has not only become the face of the Ducks football team, but he is emerging as a face of the sport.

Moore is one of the three cover athletes on the cover of EA Sports College Football's 2027 edition of the video game. Moore is the first Ducks player on the cover since former quarterback Joey Harrington in 2002. Moore, Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore and Miami Hurricanes receiver Malachi Toney each weighed in on the top rivalries in a new EA Sports video.

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch in the first half of the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore's best rivalries ranking:

1. Alabama vs. Auburn

2. Michigan vs. Ohio State

3. Oregon vs. Washington

Moore is displaying his clear understanding that the intensity of the Ducks-Huskies rivalry belongs with two of the most iconic rivalries in college football.

The Alabama - Auburn "Iron Bowl" is the big divider in the state of Alabama in one of the oldest and most intense games in football. Michigan vs. Ohio State is also known as "The Game" and carries year-round animosity along with serious implications in the Big Ten and - recently - the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State - Michigan was the one rivalry that all three of the cover athletes named in their top-3.

5. Ryan Day, Ohio State, $10,021,250 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Oregon vs. Washington Rivalry Is So Intense

Oregon - Washington is a rivalry matchup that can sometimes be overlooked but Moore has first-hand experience with the intense matchup. Moore helped lead the Ducks to their first win in Seattle since 2021 with a 26-14 victory at Husky Stadium in 2025.

"This is a big game. It's big rivalry, one of the best that I've been a part of. So it was fun to go out there and take care of business today," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after the win.

The other two cover athletes didn't mention Oregon - Washington. Moore's inclusion of the rivalry game shows how serious he takes the game. The Ducks host the Huskies on Nov. 28 in Autzen Stadium in what could be Moore's last game in Eugene, if he declares for the 2027 NFL Draft and if the Ducks don't host a first round CFP game.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore catches a pass during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon and Washington's rivalry has been a winner of conference realignment: from the Pac-12 Conference to now the Big Ten Conference. While the Huskies hold a 63-49-5 lead in the all-time series, Oregon is currently on a two game winning streak. Oregon holds the rights to the longest winning streak in the rivalry, beating Washington in 12 straight games from 2004-2015.

There have been 118 total matchups between Oregon and Washington and since 1922, the two teams have met on the field in every year except 1943, 1944, 2001, and 2020.

There is palpable bitterness between the fan bases with an equal amount of iconic moments that include:

🗣️ What are the three best rivalries in College Football?



Our cover athletes weigh in. #CFB27 pic.twitter.com/QlRuONZZx0 — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) July 14, 2026

"The Pick" in 1994 - Oregon freshman cornerback Kenny Wheaton intercepted Washington quarterback Damon Huard and returned the ball 97 yards for a touchdown with under a minute to play to seal a 31–20 upset win. The highlight is still played in Autzen Stadium today. It's seen as a turning point in Oregon football, helping the Ducks to their first conference championship and Rose Bowl berth since 1957.

A not-as-sweet memory for Ducks fans in 2016 - The Huskies snapped their 12-game losing streak with a crushing 70-21 win over the Ducks in Eugene... marking the first time an opponent had ever scored 70 points in Autzen Stadium.

There is nothing quite like a college football rivalry. The count down to Nov. 28 is on.

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