Two Oregon Running Backs Ranked on Top Big Ten Returners List
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PFF revealed their top 10 highest graded returning running backs in the Big Ten. Two Oregon Ducks running backs made the top four of this list: Dierre Hill Jr. at No. 2 and Jordon Davison at No. 4.
Here is PFF’s full top 10 list of highest rated returning running backs in the Big Ten:
1. Lendon Phillips Jr., Iowa Hawkeyes - 92.8
2. Dierre Hill Jr., Oregon Ducks - 90.8
3. Khobie Martin, Indiana Hoosiers - 89.6
4. Jordon Davison, Oregon Ducks - 89.1
5. Antwan Raymond, Rutgers Scarlet Knights - 89.0
6. Jordan Marshall, Michigan Wolverines - 87.8
7. Bo Jackson, Ohio State Buckeyes - 86.6
8. Cam Edwards, Michigan State Spartans - 86.0
9. Kamari Moulton, Iowa Hawkeyes - 82.3
10. Waymond Jordan, USC Trojans - 81.6
Both Hill and Davison were true freshmen with the Ducks in 2025 and are coming back for their sophomore seasons in Eugene in 2026. Despite being freshmen, these two were the second and third leading rushers for Oregon in 2025 behind senior running back Noah Whittington. Now, they will be leading the rushing attack with Whittington battling for a roster spot in the NFL with the Houston Texans.
In 2025, Hill rushed for 656 yards on 75 carries with five touchdowns. He averaged 8.7 yards per carry. Hill also had 16 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown.
Davison had 113 carries for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns. Through the air, he hauled in 12 receptions for 62 yards.
Oregon's offense looks poised to be even better than it was in 2025 with many of their top contributors coming back. This is headlined by quarterback Dante Moore.
As a redshirt sophomore in 2025, Moore started all 15 games for the Ducks. He threw for 3,565 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, earning Third-team All-Big Ten honors and helping lead the Ducks to the College Football Playoff semifinal.
After the season came to a close, it looked like Moore might leave college early and declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. His draft projection was early in the first round. However, Moore decided that he still had unfinished business at the collegiate level and is back at Oregon.
Moore is arguably the best quarterback in the country heading into the 2026 season. That should give Ducks fans hope that this season could be the year they finally breakthrough and win their first national championship in program history.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon is tied for the fourth best odds to win the national title with the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers at +800.
The odds on favorites are the Ohio State Buckeyes at +600. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have the second best odds at +650 and the Texas Longhorns are third at +750.
Oregon will begin their season at home against the Boise State Broncos on Saturday, Sept. 5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1