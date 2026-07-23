Two Oregon Running Backs Ranked on Top Big Ten Returners List

PFF revealed their top 10 highest graded returning running backs in the Big Ten. Two Oregon Ducks running backs made the top four of this list: Dierre Hill Jr. at No. 2 and Jordon Davison at No. 4.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here is PFF’s full top 10 list of highest rated returning running backs in the Big Ten:

1. Lendon Phillips Jr., Iowa Hawkeyes - 92.8

2. Dierre Hill Jr., Oregon Ducks - 90.8

3. Khobie Martin, Indiana Hoosiers - 89.6

4. Jordon Davison, Oregon Ducks - 89.1

5. Antwan Raymond, Rutgers Scarlet Knights - 89.0

6. Jordan Marshall, Michigan Wolverines - 87.8

7. Bo Jackson, Ohio State Buckeyes - 86.6

8. Cam Edwards, Michigan State Spartans - 86.0

9. Kamari Moulton, Iowa Hawkeyes - 82.3

10. Waymond Jordan, USC Trojans - 81.6

Highest Graded Returning Big Ten Running Backs🔥 pic.twitter.com/4l4fj9JZ3F — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 22, 2026

Both Hill and Davison were true freshmen with the Ducks in 2025 and are coming back for their sophomore seasons in Eugene in 2026. Despite being freshmen, these two were the second and third leading rushers for Oregon in 2025 behind senior running back Noah Whittington. Now, they will be leading the rushing attack with Whittington battling for a roster spot in the NFL with the Houston Texans.

In 2025, Hill rushed for 656 yards on 75 carries with five touchdowns. He averaged 8.7 yards per carry. Hill also had 16 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Davison had 113 carries for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns. Through the air, he hauled in 12 receptions for 62 yards.

Oregon’s Jordon Davison, left, stiff arms James Madison’s Jacob Thomas for a gain during the second quarter Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon's offense looks poised to be even better than it was in 2025 with many of their top contributors coming back. This is headlined by quarterback Dante Moore.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2025, Moore started all 15 games for the Ducks. He threw for 3,565 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, earning Third-team All-Big Ten honors and helping lead the Ducks to the College Football Playoff semifinal.

After the season came to a close, it looked like Moore might leave college early and declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. His draft projection was early in the first round. However, Moore decided that he still had unfinished business at the collegiate level and is back at Oregon.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore is arguably the best quarterback in the country heading into the 2026 season. That should give Ducks fans hope that this season could be the year they finally breakthrough and win their first national championship in program history.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon is tied for the fourth best odds to win the national title with the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers at +800.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The odds on favorites are the Ohio State Buckeyes at +600. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have the second best odds at +650 and the Texas Longhorns are third at +750.

Oregon will begin their season at home against the Boise State Broncos on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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