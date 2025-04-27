Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Reveals Growth As Leader After Spring Game
With the quarterback battle for the Oregon Ducks still underway, many fans are tending to assume third-year signal caller Dante Moore will rise to the starting position. Though today was supposed to be a "Vanilla" scrimmage according to Ducks' offensive coordinator Will Stein, every Oregon quarterback on the roster got a shot in the game, with Moore leading the "Combat Ducks" team. Brock Thomas and Akili Smith Jr. backed up for Moore.
With several flashy touchdowns to end the game, Moore's team eventually lost to the Fighting Ducks, led by starter Luke Moga with Austin Novosad and Ryder Hayes.
Moore met with the press after the scrimmage at Autzen Stadium to chat about how the spring game went, his thoughts on receiver chemistry, his mentor Dillon Gabriel being drafted to the Cleveland Browns, and more.
How did the spring game go for you?
"I feel like overall, today was good, just to have fun," Moore said. "I mean, it was negative and positive plays out there. Really just being out there in our environment, with the fans. I mean, that's the biggest piece of takeaway. I mean, fans always show out. We have the best fans in the world. So for the fans that come out and come put a great show on for us, and probably the biggest takeaway for me."
"But overall, I mean, it was a lot of drives that would go and just stop," Moore continued. "But, just how football works sometimes. But overall, I mean, I was just glad to be out there. My brothers, like, we had a great time. The shot was amazing. Overall, it was a great sunny day in Eugene. So I can't complain."
How is chemistry with the receivers coming along in spring practice?
"Coach Lanning, he does a really great job for how we do the spring. He doesn't really have you with one group the whole spring. Every week, we change receivers, O-line, or different center just to get different feels with everybody. But overall, I mean, we have playmakers everywhere. And I just know we have a lot of talent. I'm just glad to have that, especially as a quarterback, you know, giving everybody opportunities to make a play," Moore said.
But overall, I mean, the chemistry is all gonna keep growing and growing. I mean, it's the first phase of the season, spring ball, of course, there's a lot of mistakes but that's good."
How did the quarterback corps do today, in your opinion?
"Yeah, I mean, the quarterback room did a great job today for protecting the ball and making plays, just making a smart decision overall. And it was great to see everybody. I mean, this whole spring we've been doing a great job being ballplayers, but overall game, we just did a great job today. Type of the ball where, you know, found open guys, moved the ball down field," Moore said.
You took a few shots with deep balls, especially one with Jurrion Dickey. Why take those chances?
"Yeah. I mean, you know, when we have the wideouts we have, of course I'm gonna take shots. I took one with Kyler Kasper as well," Moore said.
"Those guys are the best. Because, you know, that's been known for getting the ball in the air. I know that Jurrion [Dickey] the corner took him one on one, so to give him a chance. He was same class as me. We have a real strong connection. So give him the ball, and he got to be a ball player. Put the ball in his hands, and he did a good job of catching and keeping himself involved," Moore continued.
How are the newcomers?
"Man, this generation is different. I mean, how the talent is overall for, like a lot of us young guys. I mean, it's the way they come in and just be, real fast, running 22 miles per hour, and having the mindset of in high school that they run good concepts there, so they bring it here, and already kind of a good feel for how we do our concepts here. So overall, the newcomers came in and balled out, you know, coach Lanning kept saying that they did a really good job coming in being quiet is - like let the work talk - but overall on offense and defense, got a hell of some players," Moore said.
What has your improvement been like over spring practice?
"Yeah, so this is the best spring I've ever had, just my third one. And it's crazy to say that, but overall, it's just understanding that I had some goals for me to meet, and I know one of that was, you know, being a great leader. By the way I move, of course, on the field - but also just being vocal," Moore said.
"I know that's something I just had to step up and do. I thought I did a really great job with that, you know, talking to O-line or in the huddle, saying we're going to score on the drive. Keeping everybody positive and letting them know that the quarterback's behind them leading."
How do you feel about Dillon Gabriel being drafted to Cleveland?
"Ryder [Hayes] texted the group chat that he got drafted. I didn't know about it, but when I saw, I mean, I was damn excited. I mean the adversity he's played through - three different schools, people were saying his height, saying that he's not a good player, but if you look at the stats, it just talks for itself. He's a winner. He's a great competitor. He pushed me a lot. I pushed him," Moore said.
"So just seeing him get drafted, you know, I was born in East Cleveland, him in Cleveland now, I feel like it's a good spot for him to be at to learn. Overall, I mean, he's a baller, and he always told me 'ballers ball' so he'll be a baller. So him just being out there, I know he's gonna do his thing, keep his head down, but I'm blessed we know, to see him go out there and, you know, get drafted. I know he's gonna do his right thing and go ball for him," Moore continued.