Dillon Gabriel Reveals Opinion on Oregon Ducks Quarterback Competition
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was at Oregon’s Pro Day earlier this week. Gabriel is entering the 2025 NFL Draft and is a projected middle round selection.
Gabriel was asked about his thought on the Ducks team in 2025 as they look to replace Gabriel at quarterback.
Dillon Gabriel High On Ducks Quarterbacks Moving Forward
Gabriel played his final collegiate season for the Ducks in 2024 after playing his previous five seasons at UCF and Oklahoma. He led the Ducks to a Big Ten Championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football playoff last season. In his lone season in Eugene, Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards and touchdowns while rushing for another 149 yards and seven touchdowns.
He was asked about which Oregon players to look out for in 2025, and Gabriel has an eye on the quarterback room with Dante Moore and Austin Novosad.
“I think whoever it may be, I think they’re all ready for it. I’ve been around them,” Gabriel said. “I’m a believer in everyone in that room, not just their physical skills…the people they are, the work they put in and shoot, they pushed me day to day.”
Gabriel noted that both of them were a big help when he was starting and they’ll be “just fine” next season.
“I think we had a healthy, competitive nature in that room, and I felt supported throughout the whole year,” Gabriel said. “In many rooms, there’s guys that look over your back hoping for negative results, but this guys were all about the teams success…They’ll be just fine.”
MORE: Justin Herbert, Bo Nix Supporting Brothers, Attend Oregon Ducks Pro Day
MORE: [EXCLUSIVE] Oregon Ducks' Marcus Harper Details Chicago Bears Meeting Before NFL Draft
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting Losing 5-Star Jackson Cantwell To Miami, Mario Cristobal?
Dante Moore In Line To Start For Oregon?
It is expected that Dante Moore will be the starting quarterback for the Oregon Ducks when the season kicks off in the fall. Moore transferred to Oregon prior to the 2024 season and sat behind Dillon Gabriel. Before that, Moore was at UCLA his freshman year in 2023. He played nine games and threw for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns while throwing nine interceptions. Moore only made a few appearances for Oregon in 2024, throwing just eight total passes.
Starting Moore will be a new approach used by Ducks coach Dan Lanning. In Lanning's first three seasons at the helm in Eugene, he has relied on veteran quarterbacks straight from the transfer portal. Current Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had three years of college ball experience before he transferred to Oregon in 2022. Nix was the starter for each of Lanning's first two seasons, and had a lot of success. Nix was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by Denver.
After the departure of Nix, Oregon turned to Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel was entering his sixth collegiante season. Now with Moore, there is more of an unknown. However, there is major potential and he has all the tools around him needed to succeed.