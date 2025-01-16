Dillon Gabriel Reacts To Future of Oregon Ducks Quarterback Room: Dante Moore, Austin Novosad
Oregon Ducks starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel didn't end his college career with a National Championship but he's still leaving the Oregon Ducks in great hands.
After landing a recent NIL deal with Great Clips, Gabriel talked about the future of the Oregon quarterback room and made it clear he's excited for what's to come. Oregon will be led by quarterback Dante Moore next season with Austin Novosad expected to be the backup. Also in the quarterback room for 2025 is incoming freshman Akili Smith Jr. and sophomore Luke Moga
"They're in a great spot," Gabriel said, per 247Sports. "Coach Lanning will never be in a spot where there's not enough talent. He'll have the guys that he wants in his program. I'm excited for that room."
Moore has already received the Heisman stamp of approval from Oregon receiver Tez Johnson. He finished the 2024 season 7 of 8 passing for 49 yards and no touchdowns along with one carry for six yards across appearances against Oregon State, Michigan State, Washington and at the Rose Bowl against Ohio State.
Despite being the veteran of the group, Gabriel felt the love from his fellow quarterbacks during his one season in Eugene.
"I loved coming to work everyday, and it's because of the environment we created," Gabriel said. "I think when you're able to have a room that is cohesive and supportive and wants to see your success as much as you want individually, you appreciate that. The support I had from them, even though they were younger, it meant more than they even know.
A Detroit native, Moore came out of Martin Luther King High School as a five-star quarterback and one of the best players in the 2023 recruiting class. He had offers from programs like Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, LSU, Auburn, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and many more.
He was a part of a talented 2023 quarterback class that included big names like Arch Manning, Nico Iamaleava, Jackson Arnold, Avery Johnson, Jaden Rashada, Malachi Nelson and Novosad. Moore committed to the UCLA Bruins out of high school but entered the transfer portal after just one season in Los Angeles.
Last season with the Bruins, he went 114 of 213 passing for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
As for Novosad, he'll be entering his third season with the Ducks after arriving to Oregon as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. He flipped from Baylor to Oregon on Early Signing Day. During his first two collegiate seasons, he's gone 11 of 13 passing for 59 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.
In the 38-9 win over Illinois this season, he completed both of his passes for seven yards. He also saw action in last year's Fiesta Bowl win over Liberty when he went 5 of 7 passing for 38 yards.
