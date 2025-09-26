Where Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Stands In Updated Quarterback Rankings
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are heading into a noteworthy matchup against the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and the Ducks will face their toughest defense yet with a chance to make a statement on Saturday.
Ahead of week 5 of the college football season, ESPN’s Field Yates and Mel Kiper Jr. revealed their top five quarterbacks on a recent episode of "First Draft." After four weeks of college football, Yates revealed he believes Moore is a top-five quarterback.
Top-5 Quarterback Rankings
- LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina Gamecocks
- John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners
- Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers
- Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks
- Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions
Why Moore Is A Top 5 Quarterback
Moore has been one of the most accurate passers in college football through the first four games of the season. The Oregon quarterback has passed for 962 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Moore has thrown just one interception and been sacked just one time, thanks to a talented offensive line in front of him. Though he does not run often, he has extended plays with his legs and rushed for 87 yards.
“He has been remarkable against teams that are nobody’s on the Oregon schedule so far - Oklahoma State and Oregon State - who they bludgeoned, are programs that are just like they’re a shadow of what they were in recent years,” Yates said. “That being said, Dante Moore … excellent downfield accuracy. Very, very smooth throw of the football. We saw some with his legs this past weekend as well.”
MORE: What Oregon's Glow-In-Dark Uniform Combo Says About The National Brand
MORE: What Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Did at Practice to Prepare for Penn State White Out
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Penn State At White Out
“If he performs anywhere close to how he has so far this season against Penn State on Saturday night, then the train will be leaving the station. We will be talking about Dante Moore as a first-round potential quarterback, even though he has multiple years left of eligibility,” Yates continued.
Moore ranks No. 4 in the nation with a 74.7 completion percentage and No. 5 with a 195.90 passer rating. He is coming off his best game against the Oregon State Beavers, going 21-of-31 for 305 yards and four touchdowns. Moore continues to improve each week and will be put to the test against Penn State’s defense.
One notable quarterback in the top five is Penn State’s Drew Allar. Despite also being in Yates' ranking, Moore is listed higher at No. 4, while Allar is No. 5. When the two teams face off in week 5, which quarterback performs better will be something to watch for.
Penn State To Test Moore
Penn State has held opponents scoreless for seven straight quarters. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 3 in the nation for their red zone defense, No. 0 in total defense, and No. 12 in passing defense.
If Moore can continue to play at a high level against Penn State’s defense, he can cement himself as one of the top quarterbacks in college football.
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 4:30 p.m. PT at Beaver Stadium.