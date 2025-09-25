How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will face their toughest competition yet, the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions. The matchup will take place on Sept. 27, and there is high anticipation for the two teams to take the field.
How to Watch
The Oregon Ducks will face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 4:30 p.m. PT at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. The game will be broadcast on NBC.
Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks are 3.5-point underdogs against Penn State on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is +138, and the point total for the matchup is 52.5.
How Well-Rounded Are The Oregon Ducks?
The Oregon Ducks will be facing their toughest opponent yet, but so will Penn State. Oregon is one of just two teams to be in the top 10 for both scoring offense and scoring defense.
The Oregon Ducks have won eight straight road games and are now 14-2 on the road since coach Dan Lanning took over the program. Oregon has won 22 consecutive regular-season games, looking to win a big one on the road against Penn State.
Oregon is one of the most well-rounded teams in college football, and has the chance to walk into Beaver Stadium and upset the home team.
Oregon’s Offense To Continue Success?
Oregon’s offense has been putting on a show this season, putting up points on all 20 red zone trips.
The Ducks' offense is led by quarterback Dante Moore, who totals 967 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception. Moore has shown his accuracy, with a completion percentage of 74.7. While he has done well passing, Moore knows when to take the ball himself, rushing for 87 yards.
Several receivers for the Ducks have stepped up, including true freshman Dakorien Moore with 207 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq has also been a big player, both blocking for his teammates and in the receiving game with 155 yards and three touchdowns.
The depth of the running back position has stood out on this well-rounded offense. Three running backs have over 100 rushing yards, with Jayden Limar leading with 215 yards and three touchdowns. Establishing the run game early could set the tone for the matchup against Penn State.
With several talented players in both the receiving game and on the ground, Penn State’s defense will be put to the test for the first time this season.
Can Oregon’s Defense Shut Down Penn State Early?
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar will be faced with immense pressure, as the Ducks are one of four FBS teams not to allow a passing touchdown this season. The defense has caught four interceptions and had one fumble recovery.
Oregon’s linebackers have been playmakers between Bryce Boettcher, Teitum Tuioti, and Jerry Mixon. Boettcher leads the team with 27 total tackles, one interception, and one pass defended. Tuioti has 18 total, but also has 1.5 sacks. Mixon has done well defending the pass with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
Oregon Enters Hostile Environment Against Top Team
The Oregon Ducks will have their work cut out for them against the Nittany Lions. Penn State is 3-0 and coming back from a week off. The Nittany Lions will be well rested before hosting the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium.
It will not only be an away game for the Ducks, but Penn State will be holding its annual White Out, which is known to be one of the most hostile environments in college football. The crowd will be loud, and Moore and the Ducks will have to be on top of their game.
Penn State has a talented running back room, similar to Oregon. Running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen are a dynamic duo, and the Ducks' defense will have to be ready to stop them. Allen leads the team with 273 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Singleton has 179 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
The offense is similar to when the two programs faced off in the Big Ten Championship last season, with Allar returning for another year. This season, Allar has passed for 626 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Allar will be tested against an Oregon defense that has shown success defending the pass.
Penn State has a talented defensive unit and has held its opponents to no more than 11 points this season. There are several players that Oregon’s offense will have to prepare for, including linebackers Amare Campbell and Tony Rojas, and defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton.
Campbell leads Penn State with 22 total tackles and one sack, while Rojas has 12 tackles, including two sacks. Dennis-Sutton has just nine total tackles and two sacks, but is a player who makes an impact on every play.
Oregon vs. Penn State Prediction
It will be a close matchup, but Oregon will pull off the upset and defeat Penn State, 28-25.
