With a wild series of events during week 12, including losses by the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers (9-2 overall, 6-2 conference) and the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (10-1 overall, 7-1 conference), many are curious what the College Football Playoff Committee rankings on Tuesday will say about the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten).

Fighting for a chance at the playoffs with three overall losses, the Ducks continued to strengthen their chances at postseason play with a commanding 45-7 final regular season road win against the Michigan State Spartans.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) rolls out against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks' Chances For CFP Appearance Strengthen

As of Monday, Nov. 23, the Ducks are the Big Ten team with the highest likelihood of making the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN's College Football Playoff Allstate Predictor. The likelihood prediction algorithm puts Oregon at a 61.1 percent chance of making the playoff, up from 35 percent just days before the Ducks' trip to Spartan Stadium. The closest other Big Ten teams to Oregon's projection is Indiana with a 46.4 percent, and UCLA at a 39.2 percent chance of making the playoff.

It's also interesting to note that the Ducks are projected by the ESPN College Football Playoff Allstate Predictor to have a 57.3 percent chance to capture the Big Ten Conference Championship title and a 2.4 percent chance of winning the CFP National Championship, both growing after the win over the Spartans.

With these rising numbers, it signals a potential of the College Football Playoff Committee indeed raising the Ducks from their No. 13 ranking, potentially to the No. 11 or No. 10 spot to get just inside playoff eligibility.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) catches a pass and evades a Michigan State Spartans defender during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Analyzing The Big Ten Championship Odds

If the Ducks are able to secure their final win of the regular season (and fifth win in a row) against the Washington Huskies (who finished week 12 with a 27-24 overtime win against the Hoosiers), there's a chance the Ducks could be the first-ever team to enter the playoff with three regular season losses.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oregon currently sits tied for the No. 2 spot in the conference with Indiana and Iowa also toting two Big Ten losses a piece.

Oregon’s losses against UCLA and Illinois are both under former offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer. With UCLA’s strong record, and Illinois landing squarely in the middle of the conference, there’s a chance these losses look better compared to Indiana’s (19-15 loss to Ohio State and 27-24 overtime loss to Washington) and Iowa’s (31-14 loss to Ohio State and 13-10 loss to Minnesota).

Either way, there's a lot of weight being carried for the Ducks with their 41-28 road victory against the Buckeyes (which boosted them seven spots in the CFP Committee poll the following week).

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the sidelines during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Scenario To Consider For Oregon Ducks

There's also a chance (slim but potential) that the Ducks could still make the playoff with four losses after a shot at the Big Ten Championship. In December of 2024, ESPN's Rece Davis asked former CFP Committee chair Warde Manuel if the loser of a conference championship game would be punished in the playoff ranking.

"Probably fair to say that, yeah. We don't look at it as an at-large pool, but we will evaluate the teams and how they play. Again, Rece, this is something that has been done every year in the final week we've evaluated teams. Teams can move up and down, but what you won't see is teams who are not playing move above or below other teams who are not playing," Manuel said, per Sports Illustrated's Tom Dierberger.

So, if UCLA suffers a loss against USC in their final game of the season at home, there's a chance Oregon, Indiana, Iowa, and UCLA are all weighed in tandem for who will be in the Big Ten Championship.

With all of the top Big Ten teams suffering two conference losses, Oregon could hypothetically lose for a fourth time this season in the Big Ten Conference Championship and still make it to the playoffs due to the CFP Selection Committee previously stating it will not punish conference championship losers. However, Manuel is no longer the head of the committee although he still remains a member.

Regardless, the Oregon Ducks may be surging towards a spot in the 12-team field.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.