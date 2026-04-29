One Oregon Defender Just Highlighted Hidden Program Strengths

EUGENE — Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning continues to help players develop and earn opportunities throughout their collegiate careers. The 2026 Oregon Spring Game showed early candidates for most improved heading into the 2026 season.

After the Spring Game, Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon revealed one of the players who’s stepped up the most so far in the offseason.

Oregon defensive lineman Aydin Breland walks up the tunnel as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The coaches always say Aydin Breland took the biggest stride during the spring, so I feel like he stepped up a lot," Mixon said.

Breland also spoke to the media after the Spring Game and broke down his growth during the offseason.

What Defensive Lineman Aydin Breland Said After Oregon’s Spring Game

His Offseason Effort:

Oregon defensive lineman Aydin Breland, right, pressures Oklahoma State quarterback Zane Flores, left, during the second quarter at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I say I just been doing the little things and take care of my body more. So, getting extra filming, getting extra lifts, just putting in the extra hours.”

What Worked for the Defensive Front During the Spring Game:

“To speak on that, I feel like the front, we were working great together. We had a great cage rushes with the quarterback. We caged them really well. And I just have my teammates to thank for that.”

What He’s Taken Away From Kayvon Thibodeaux:

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) looks on during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“When KT comes around, it's just nothing but nuggets. KT just drops a lot of dimes as far as pass rush goes, and just like football and college in general. So, it's great to have him around, great guy.”

Matt Johnson’s Development:

“Matt’s one of my guys, man, we hang on a lot. But as far as Matt on the football field, he's been working in and out. Just, he's been one of the guys with me, me and him are getting extra film in together with coach Rip, and I've seen his game progress to a different level.”

Growth as a Pass Rusher:

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) passes against Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Aydin Breland (42) in during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

“Specifically, I feel like what showed up today, I definitely would say my power. I'd say that my power rushes have been the main emphasis for this spring. And I feel like that's what showed up today.”

How Dangerous the Defensive Line Can Be:

“Speaking on that, I feel like we could be one of the most dangerous groups in the country. Just the way we all work, the way we understand the cage and just how we've been rushing together, just the camaraderie we have and just knowing each other.”

Where Versatility Gives Him an Advantage:

Oregon defensive lineman Aydin Breland, left, pressures Ohio State quarterback Will Howard as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I just feel like it gives O-line a different look. Like, they're not going to see a guy in the same spot every day twice. You can get used to them moving around the whole time. So, nobody's going to get a back-to-back-to-back to rush from me so they can figure me out.”

Offensive Lineman Tommy Tofi’s Spring:

“Tommy’s a great player, man. For his size, he moves extremely well. The words can’t describe, like, what I've seen from him, as far as just the raw athleticism. And he's been picking up the game every day he comes out to work really hard. And the guy's just growing every day.”

Bleu Dantzler and Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones’ Development:

“Bleu’s a guy that comes in and just works in practice, off the field, in the film room, he's just taking notes all the time. And I feel like it just came into fruition today. Me and him had a great game and the outcome was a sack.”

“As far as Tank goes, Tank’s directly in my room. And I've been kind of giving Tank little nuggets I've had from my experiences. And he's been doing great because he's a great player as well. He has his own different bag, so that guy's just his own freak.”

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