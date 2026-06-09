Ranking the Deepest Position Groups on Oregon's Defense

The Oregon Ducks experienced minimal changes when it came to losing 2025 starters in the offseason. While many of coach Dan Lanning’s leaders announced their returns to Eugene, especially on the defensive side, the program did add talent from the transfer portal and via high school recruiting.

The Oregon offense might see a few position groups start new players who spent the past couple of seasons developing. The question on defense, however, is who will be the first players into the game off the bench?

First year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton will have a wide variety of defensive players to turn to across positions. Below is a projection of the deepest defensive position groups.

1. Defensive Line

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) hugs Montana State Bobcats defensive tackle Josaiah Asuega (94) after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Outside of starting quarterback Dante Moore forgoing the 2026 NFL Draft to return to Oregon, the entire starting defensive line announcing their returns was arguably the highlight of the Ducks’ offseason.

Defensive linemen Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington are joined by edge rushers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti in coming back to Eugene. There’s an argument to be had that the defensive line is the program’s strongest starting unit, but the depth set to come off the bench has the talent to be impactful.

Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti and the Ducks lost a lot of defensive line depth to the transfer portal, but quickly replenished with offseason additions. Aydin Breland, Matthew Johnson, Elijah Rushing and Nasir Wyatt are among the few returners and could step into larger roles.

Bleu Dantzler transferred from the Oregon State Beavers, where he finished with 11 tackles, three sacks and a fumble in 2025, and he impressed in the Spring Game. Dantzler has the opportunity to be a breakout transfer for the Ducks, as well as transfers Jerome Simmons and D’Antre Robinson. Lanning also added five-star recruit Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones.

2. Safeties

Oregon defensive back Peyton Woodyard works out during practice with the Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Losing starting safety Dillon Thieneman to the NFL Draft after his junior season was a big loss for the Ducks, but Lanning found what looks like a fitting replacement via the transfer portal.

Minnesota transfer Koi Perich performed well against Big Ten opponents in his two seasons with the Golden Gophers and should slide into the open starting spot. Key returners Peyton Woodyard and Aaron Flowers play a big role in the safeties, earning the No. 2 spot on this list, with both players having key roles in 2025.

Outside of Perich, Woodyard and Flowers, the Oregon safety room looks a little younger and without experience. The safety room still features incoming recruits who were ranked as blue-chip recruits coming out of high school.

Washington was considered a five-star in the 2026 recruiting class, while Lherisse also enrolled early and earned praise from the coaching staff during the spring season. Trey McNutt was a five-star in the 2025 recruiting class, but missed last season due to injury.

While many of the players in the safety room will be receiving their first collegiate snaps in the fall, the safety room won’t lack talent, and the Ducks will likely be relying on players with multiple years of experience to be at the top of their depth chart.

3. Cornerbacks

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. hauls in an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brandon Finney Jr. and Ify Obidegwu return to the Ducks as two starting cornerbacks from 2025, but the team did lose Jadon Canady, who exercised his remaining eligibility and turned pro.

Lanning brought in transfer cornerback Carl Williams IV from Baylor. Even though Williams hasn’t had the spotlight on him that Perich has had as a transfer, the opportunity is there for him to slide into the starting nickel role and have a breakout season as a redshirt junior.

Aaron Scott Jr. transferred from Ohio State, but is another cornerback new to the Oregon system. Davon Benjamin is the group’s true freshman, while Dorian Brew and Na’eem Offord return with hopes of having increased roles.

All of the defensive positions on this list have a variety of players who could have career seasons as either transfers, freshmen or returners. The cornerbacks are lower in the rankings due to a lack of experience with the Ducks among a majority of the projected players off the bench.

4. Linebackers

Oregon inside linebacker Jerry Mixon works out as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The linebackers are a similar story to the cornerbacks, with the depth being unproven in Oregon uniforms. Jerry Mixon is the lone returning starter back at linebacker. Former linebacker Bryce Boettcher departed for the NFL Draft after starting and being one of the defense’s key leaders.

Devon Jackson is favored to start with Mixon as one of the other returning linebackers. Outside of that duo, the position features Tristan Phillips and Braylon Hodge, who are both true freshmen. Gavin Nix and Brayden Platt also return, but haven’t seen much time on the field in the beginning of their Ducks’ careers with Boettcher, Mixon and Jackson being the key contributors last season.

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