Oregon Ducks Defense Receiving Too Much Hype Before 2025 Season?
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff had a massive task on their hands this offseason in rebuilding their defense after losing four starters to the 2025 NFL Draft. Still, many are expecting the Ducks to have one of the best defensive units in the country. Is the hype warranted?
Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top-10 defenses ahead of the 2025 college football season, and the Ducks were in their top 10, landing at the No. 7 spot. Out of the 10 defenses that were ranked, three Big Ten teams made the cut: Penn State, Oregon, and Ohio State.
The Alabama Crimson Tide were given the No. 1 spot, and rightfully so. The Crimson Tide is the only team in the country with a top-10 player at every position on the defensive side of the ball.
Here is the full list from PFF:
1. Alabama
2. Texas
3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Penn State
6. Notre Dame
7. Oregon
8. Ohio State
9. Texas A&M
10. Texas Tech
The departures of four defensive starters to the draft is a lot to overcome, but the Ducks went into the transfer portal and found some gems. Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman came to Eugene through the portal by way of Purdue and is expected to jump into a starting role with the Ducks. Thieneman recorded 70 solo tackles last year and is just two years removed from his six-interception freshman season with Purdue.
The Ducks' defense will also be boosted by a few returning starters. Oregon linebacker and fan-favorite Bryce Boettcher will return to the Ducks. Boettcher recorded two solo tackles last season and tacked on two sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception. Boettcher, the former two-sport athlete at Oregon who excelled on the baseball diamond, will anchor what promises to be a fun defensive group to watch.
Another returning starter that is expected to lead the Ducks' defense is EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei led the Big Ten in the regular season in sacks, recording 10.5, and he was voted to the All-Big Ten first team in his sophomore year by the media. Uiagalelei finished his sophomore campaign with 24 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception.
Transfer defensive tackle Bear Alexander is another cog in the defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi coached Oregon defense. Alexander missed most of last season for USC with an injury. The Ducks will be looking to keep Alexander healthy and wreaking havoc on the field during the 2025-26 season.
The Oregon defense rightfully was placed in the top 10 defenses going into the 2025 college football season by PFF. In 2024, the Ducks held the Wisconsin Badgers to just 13 points in Madison at Camp Randall, and held then No. 20 Illinois to just nine points at Autzen Stadium.
In fact, the Oregon defense was elite all season before faltering in the Big Ten championship game against Penn State, allowing 37 points, and then on New Year's Day in Pasadena against Ohio State, surrendering 41 points. Still, the Ducks allowed 21 points or fewer in 10 games played last season.
What will 2025 have in store for Lanning and company?