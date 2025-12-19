Inside Tosh Lupoi's Historic Turnaround of the Oregon Ducks Defense

Throughout the last 20 years, Oregon football has been known for its high-powered offenses. While the 2025 Ducks, which reached the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive year, boasts a high-powered offense that rivals some of the top teams in the 12-team field, the Ducks have also been known for their dominant defense.

This quality has been missing from some of the great Oregon teams of the past, and has flipped the standard that the Ducks are known as just an offensive program.

Oregon’s success on defense this season is credited to the leadership of defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, as he’s made the Ducks one of the best defenses in the country. Oregon is ranked No. 4 in the country in total defense, allowing an average of 251.6 yards per game. Their defense is also allowing an average of 14.8 points per game, which will be a major key when facing potentially some of the best offenses in the CFP.

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, right, greets Oregon defensive back Ify Obidegwu before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think there’s a standard that’s been set here, that we’ve changed that narrative. What this place has been known for, maybe for two decades or so, and we’re really proud of that. to how we finished and relinquish the least amount of points since 1966, and where our defense has grown to, that was the goal ultimately. We knew coming into this thing, how much work it would require, and when you’re blessed to coach the young men, that I get to be here, it makes it a whole lot of fun,” said Lupoi.

Since becoming Oregon's defensive coordinator in 2022, the growth to make the Ducks defense one of the best in the country under Lupoi has been a long but rewarding process for coach Dan Lanning's team.

The Ducks enter the College Football Playoff as the No. 5 seed and are eyeing their first national championship in school history. After agreeing to become the coach at California next season, Lupoi decided to stay at Oregon as defensive coordinator for their playoff run.

Oregon Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi runs a warmup drill with his team before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has several impactful players on their defense that have led the Ducks this season, including linebackers Bryce Boettcher, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Teitum Tuioti, as well as a talented secondary highlighted by Dillon Thieneman and Aaron Flowers. Defensive linemen Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington have also been crucial players up front for the Ducks' defense.

Oregon's First Round CFP Matchup vs. James Madison

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes linebacker Gannon Weathersby (3) celebrates with safety Jacob Thomas (7) and defensive lineman Xavier Holmes (9) during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Oregon faces the No. 12 James Madison Dukes in the first round of the CFP at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Similar to Oregon, James Madison has one of the best defenses in college football. The Dukes are ranked No. 2 in the country in total defense, allowing an average of 247.6 yards per game.

While having a top defense, the Dukes haven’t seen an offense like Oregon’s all season, and the Ducks should be able to find success against James Madison throughout the game. Lupoi’s Oregon defense aims to slow down the Dukes' offense, led by quarterback Alonza Barnett III and running back Wayne Knight.

The Ducks are currently 20.5-point favorites over James Madison, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. If Oregon wins, they’ll advance to the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1 against the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The kickoff between Oregon and James Madison on Saturday at Autzen Stadium is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on TNT, HBO Max, and truTV.

