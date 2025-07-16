Elite Linebacker Recruit To Commit To Oregon Ducks, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan?
Four-star linebacker recruit Nick Abrams II is set to reveal his commitment on Wednesday, July 16, as he decides between a final four of the Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Abrams is ranked as the No. 16 linebacker prospect and the No. 249 overall recruit in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
While Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have found some momentum on the recruiting trail as of late, Abrams has been predicted to commit to Georgia over Oregon by Rivals' Steve Wiltfong. Lanning and his staff hosted Abrams for his final official visit in June, but it might not be enough to land the talented recruit over the Bulldogs.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his staff have one linebacker currently committed in the class of 2026, four-star recruit Shadarius Toodle. Oregon also has one linebacker committed in four-star prospect Tristan Phillips. Additionally, five-star linebacker recruit Tyler Atkinson committed to Texas on Tuesday, choosing the Longhorns over the Bulldogs and the Ducks. Will Atkinson's decision play a role in the recruitment of Abrams?
Abrams spoke to Rivals about his decision and explained some of the reasoning behind his consideration of Oregon.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Four-Star Recruit Over Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Most 'Underrated' Quarterback In NFL?
MORE: Ole Miss Legacy Recruit Deuce Geralds Makes Commitment Announcement
“Development is crazy at Oregon. Coach Lanning was a part of the Georgia National Championship teams. Coach Tosh coached a number of first round draft picks at Alabama and Coach Michalowski is turning safeties into linebackers which result in draft picks.
The Ducks landed five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho in early July, and the elite recruit hinted at a silent commitment for Oregon with a social media post on July 13. Might Iheanacho be referencing Abrams?
Abrams revealed that he is still planning to do his due diligence on all of his finalists before committing. As a result, the linebacker prospect might not be the silent commitment that Iheanacho posted about online.
“I can’t go wrong with the options I have, and they’ve all put their best foot forward in showing me how I can thrive at their school. It’s about hearing them out and doing my research up until decision day,” Abrams told Rivals.
Outside of Abrams and Atkinson, Oregon's biggest remaining targets on the defensive side of the ball is one of the top prospects in the country: five-star recruit Anthony "Tank" Jones. Jones revealed his final three programs to be Oregon, Alabama, and the Texas A&M Aggies. Can Lanning and company pull the elite EDGE prospect out of SEC country?
Ducks commit Prince Tavizon announced his decision to reclassify from the recruiting class of 2027 into the 2026 cycle, meaning he will arrive a year earlier in Eugene, Oregon, than originally planned, should he remain committed to Lanning and the Ducks.
In addition, Oregon holds six commitments on defense in the class of 2026:
• Five-star safety Jett Washington
• Four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland
• Four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips
• Four-star safety Devin Jackson
• Three-star safety Xavier Lherisse
• Three-star EDGE Dutch Horisk