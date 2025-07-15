Elite Recruit Davon Benjamin Reveals Finalists, Sets Commitment Date
Four-star recruit Devon Benjamin recently told On3's Max Torres that his top five college destinations are the Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, Washington Huskies, and North Carolina Tar Heels.
The 2026 class's No. 43 overall player and No. 6 cornerback will announce his decision on Aug. 2.
Out of Oaks Christian in Southern California, Benjamin totaled 45 tackles (five for loss), snagged six interceptions (returned three for touchdowns). and forced two fumbles (recovered one) in his junior campaign. One offense, he caught 34 passes for 404 receiving yards and two touchdowns through 12 games played.
He recently took three official visits, starting with Oregon in Eugene on June 13, Texas in Austin on June 6, and Michigan in Ann Arbor on May 31.
“Really was just trying to, for the last time, let’s see if this is really the spot that I could see myself in, or another position. Get up there, just get the last feel for it, because this is the last official visit of my lifetime. Just getting up there one more time, see the school that’s been there from the start. Once I got up there and saw what I needed to see, it was all good.”- Davon Benjamin on Oregon via On3
Oregon co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton has been Benjamin's primary recruiter for the 5-11.5, 170-pound defensive back, along with the help of coach Dan Lanning and running backs coach Rashad Wadood.
“It’s really good to be honest. I talked to Dan (Lanning), (Rashad) Wadood, the other day. Pretty much, they treat me like little bro up there. Since Wadood’s been there, he’s watched me ever since I was a little kid, having him in the background and having coach Tosh (Lupoi) and coach Dan at the head positions really just leading."- Davon Benjamin on Oregon via On3
In On3's 2026 national recruiting rankings, Oregon has moved up two spots to No. 6. Ahead of the Ducks are the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies, No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, No. 2 USC Trojans, and the new No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.
In the Big Ten Conference team rankings for the 2026 recruiting class, Oregon has moved past the Ohio State Buckeyes to No. 2, while the USC Trojans stay at No. 1.
Oregon's 2026 class is headlined by five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho (ranked No. 11 in the country), four-star tight end Kendre Harrison (ranked No. 16 in the country), four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton (ranked No. 43 in the country), five-star safety Jett Washington (ranked No. 68 in the country), four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott (ranked No. 75 in the country), four-star running back Tradarian Ball (ranked No. 163 in the country), according to Rivals.
Not to mention four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver (ranked No. 44 in the country), who continues to shoot up the rankings after decommitting from the Boise State Broncos, as well as four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi (ranked No. 24 at his position) after decommitting from the California Golden Bears.
Adding a talented recruit like Benjamin will only bolster Oregon's position in the rankings. Can the Ducks land him over Michigan, Texas, North Carolina, and Washington?