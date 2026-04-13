Oregon Receiver Evan Stewart Reveals Intense Mentality for Next Season
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The Oregon Ducks are progressing through their spring practice and scrimmage setting as the season is inching closer in real time. The Ducks' offense has been the center of attention, with many players taking the front line when it comes to the media's attention.
One of the players who has been talked about the most is Evan Stewart. Stewart is set for another season with the Ducks after returning from a torn patellar tendon in his right knee that sidelined him for the full 2025-2026 season.
Evan Stewart Calls This Season "Do or Die"
"Honestly, it's do or die for me," Stewart said. "Looking at my life right now, it really is do or die for me. So I'm trying to do everything in my power to make sure that I can be the best football player I can be for the Oregon Ducks, and for myself. Honestly, just because I feel like I really owe it to myself to really prove to myself that I can do what I do."
Stewart is entering his final college football season and has high expectations. He has been viewed as one of the better wide receivers that Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has to throw to, and he will be someone who can get things going very early in both the slot and on the outside.
Stewart has played three seasons of college football, including one in Eugene. His first season with the Ducks showcased his career-high in touchdowns throughout the season, which was five, while having the second-most receiving yards in a season for him. In 2024, he finished with 613 yards.
In his first two seasons of his career, Stewart played for the Texas A&M Aggies. He finished with an electric first season, which showcased 639 receiving yards on just 53 receptions. The following year was his least successful of the three, and he finished with 514 receiving yards, which led him to later want to transfer out of the state of Texas and to the Oregon Ducks.
Stewart is already back working with the team and has no concerns about missing any time in the fall. Stewart was originally expected to only be in college for three seasons, but with more set to be accomplished and his unfortunate injury, Stewart is entering year five.
Stewart will need to have a great season to maintain any sort of draft stock he hopes to have, as it is a proven fact that teams prefer the younger wide receivers and players over the older guys, regardless of production. He will need to show an increase, considering he is nearly two years removed from last being seen in a college football game.
Stewart has all the traits that a college coach or even an NFL coach could want, as he is one of the quickest players in the country when it comes to cutting on a route. This leads to him being very dangerous before the catch point. He is also one of the better players when it comes to finding open areas after the catch, which is something he has been doing since he was in college. This will allow him to be used in many unique situations, like being a screen option.
When he is at his best, he is as dangerous as any wide receiver in the country. This leaves many to believe that his "do or die" season will pay off in 2026.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_