Oregon Ducks Facing Potential Depth Issues After Recent Transfer Portal Departures

The Oregon Ducks will have a new-look defensive line room next season after defensive linemen Jericho Johnson, Tobi Haastrup, Tionne Gray, and Ashton Porter have all announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal, leaving the Ducks' defensive line room strapped for depth.

These portal entries come on the heels of the return of three key starting defensive linemen in A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti. In addition, Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander is also returning to school.

Depth Losses

Oregon's defensive line was stacked with talent this past season, meaning Johnson and Haastrup played mainly in a reserve roles for the Ducks this season.

Haastrup was a true freshman who appeared in three games. He registered one tackle in the Sept. 6 win over Oklahoma State. A former four-star recruit, Haastrup was ranked as the No. 24 EDGE and No. 223 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

A redshirt freshman, Johnson played in nine games for Oregon, including both of their College Football Playoff games. Lining up on the interior defensive line, he had five tackles and one pass deflection.

Neither player was expected to have a major role in 2026.

Potential Impact Players Looking For New Home

The bigger losses the Ducks have sustained during the transfer portal window are Gray and Porter. Porter played in every game this past season. He accumulated 20 tackles, one sack, and one pass deflection. Although listed as a linebacker, Porter played everywhere from edge rusher to linebacker.

With the entire starting defensive line set to come back, it was looking unlikely that Porter would've been a starter for the Ducks in 2026. Porter could've potentially seen his role grow at Oregon next year but instead will search for a full-time starting gig at his next destination.

Gray was apart of the Ducks' 2024 recruiting class. He played in four games and redshirted his true freshman year before totaling 18 tackles this past season. With Washington announcing his return to Oregon, it put a major damper on Gray's chances of earning a starting role.

Ducks All In For 2026

In addition to losing the four defensive linemen, the Ducks also saw linebacker Blake Purchase enter the portal as well. Safe to say, Oregon will have to look for some replacements in the portal. Despite the losses, retaining Washington, Uiagalelei, Tuioti, and Bear Alexander is huge for the hopes of winning a national title next season.

Both Washington and Uiagalelei received a fair amount of love from the draft community. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Washington as the No. 25 player on his big board. Uiagalelei was ranked as the No. 9 defensive end in Kiper's big board.

Sometimes sacrifices are necessary for a program to succeed. And in the case for Oregon, who retained legit NFL talent for next year, it could pay off big time

