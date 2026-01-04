Three Biggest Positional Needs for Oregon Ducks in the Transfer Portal

In the last two days, both redshirt junior running backs, Jay Harris and Makhi Hughes, have entered their names into the transfer portal. To say there was an overhype around Hughes coming from the Tulane Green Wave is an understatement. The two-time First Team All-American Athletic Conference honoree only had 17 carries with the Oregon Ducks.

Redshirt junior Noah Whittington will look to play in the NFL next season. Oregon has gotten everything asked out of the athlete and more during his tenure from 2022-25 after spending his time with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers from 2020-21. He has run for 2,294 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns over four seasons with the Ducks.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) carries the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The 2026 running back room will look to keep its young core intact. True freshman duo Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. fully plan to return for their sophomore seasons, while incoming freshman Tradarian Ball prepares for his first college football season.

Questions are still in the air, like whether junior Jayden Limar and/or redshirt freshman Da'Jaun Riggs decide to stay in Eugene or look elsewhere for more snaps. Across the board at all the different spots on the gridiron, everything is dependent on who elects to return, so this is an early read.

Do coach Dan Lanning and running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples need to look to the transfer portal for even more talent in the backfield? It seems that there are three much bigger positional needs that will be looked to be filled during the offseason.

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tight End

It seems unlikely that junior Kenyon Sadiq will return to school, as he looks to be one of the top prospects at the tight end position in the 2026 draft pool.

Redshirt sophomore Jamari Johnson broke out this season and can become No. 1 on the depth chart next season. Will five-star commit Kendre Harrison be able to come in and immediately make a difference? One has to think the staff won't take a chance on that and try to bring in some competition for the incoming freshman.

Oregon inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski walks the field during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday Aug. 21, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Linebacker

Whether senior Bryce Boettcher decides to take his chance in the NFL or with the Houston Astros organization in the MLB, his presence as the second line of defense will be deeply missed in Eugene. Replacing his impact will not be an easy assignment in any sort of fashion.

Junior Matayo Uiagalelei is in a similar boat and could definitely hear his name called on Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft this April. Possibly Day 2 or Day 3 for junior Teitum Tuioti with his recent stretch of dominant play as well.

Junior Jerry Mixon has had his moments throughout 2025 and will be relied upon more, but more run-stoppers and help in pass coverage alongside him could be found.

Quarterback?

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) carries the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon still needs more clarity on redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore's situation and whether he will take his chance at possibly being the No. 1 draft pick, alongside Heisman Trophy-winning Indiana Hoosiers' redshirt junior Fernando Mendoza.

The College Football Playoff run and professional future for both are going strong all the way to the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, Jan. 9, at 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN. The pair of talents won't have to decide on their NFL future until Jan. 23, four days after the national championship.