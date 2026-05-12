Ohio State Uniform Reveal Fuels Buzz for Oregon Ducks Matchup

Very few in-conference rivalries grab eyes across the nation like the Oregon Ducks going up against the Ohio State Buckeyes. So whenever these two teams play, every detail tends to be special, including the uniforms.

In fact, during their last meeting, when the Ducks fell to the Buckeyes 41-21 in the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl, ESPN counted 21.1 million viewers watching the game, peaking at 24.3 million. At the time, the match-up became the most-watched sporting event since the 2024 National Championship.

Which is why college football fans think the Buckeyes' latest uniform release may be the eye-catching threads the Ducks will see on the field in November.

Ohio State Buckeyes Wide Receivers Jeremiah Smith models the new "Tunnel Vision" black uniforms. | @OhioStateFB

Ohio State Buckeyes Tease Potential Uniform for Oregon Game

On Sunday, the official Ohio State Football X account posted several photos and videos of their "Tunnel Vision" uniform, which includes a black base for the pants, jersey, gloves, bands, and helmet (with embedded specks meant to pick up the stadium lights).

Unique details in this uniform include a red sewn festoon on the inner collar of the jersey, meant to evoke the image of the outside of Ohio Stadium (AKA, "The Horseshoe"). Instead of the typical white on the shoulders for the Buckeye stripe, there's a metallic silver.

It's all in the details 📌 pic.twitter.com/nztUYAkhOS — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 11, 2026

Duck Fan Speculation

It should be noted that the Ohio State program did not clarify when the "Tunnel Vision" uniforms would be worn, but many Oregon fans speculated online that the newly updated black uniforms will see the field when the Ducks return to The Horseshoe for the first time since their 35-28 2021 victory.

According to Eleven Warriors, the last time the Buckeyes wore black uniforms was in 2022, with the all-black uniform being introduced to the program in 2015. It also should be stated that the grey stripes are making a comeback for the first time since they disappeared from Buckeye uniforms in 2006 in favor of white, black, and scarlet, which shows how big a swing these uniforms are for Ohio State.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates with Brutus Buckeye and the Illibuck Trophy following the 34-16 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini in the NCAA football game at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Oct. 11, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When taking a look at Ohio State's home slate, and considering that so many of the details on these uniforms point to Ohio Stadium, only two games of high significance could get these uniforms: Oregon's visit or "The Big Game" rivalry against Michigan.

Ohio State's Home Schedule

Sept. 9: Ball State

Sept. 19: Kent State

Sept. 26: Illinois

Oct. 10: Maryland

Nov. 11: Oregon

Nov. 14: Northwestern

Nov. 28: Michigan

Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) is pressured by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) during Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on September 11, 2021. Osu21ore Bjp 301 | Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

History of Uniform Choices

Looking back at the last five match-ups between the Ducks and the Buckeyes (2025 Rose Bowl, 2024, 2021, 2014 National Championship, 2009), Ohio State has not worn black uniforms, opting for their traditional colors of scarlet, grey, and white.

In each of those games, Oregon never wore the same uniform (a "No, duh," moment if you follow the team). However, the most common jersey color for Oregon over the past five match-ups is white.

Why This Matters

First off, Ohio State potentially debuting a completely unique uniform for their game against Oregon once again highlights the magnitude of these two teams meeting for the sixth time in this current millennium.

In a Week 10 slate packed with games like Alabama at LSU, Oklahoma at Florida, Georgia at Ole Miss, BYU at Utah, Kentucky at Tennessee, Michigan State at Michigan, and Penn State at Washington, this game is well in the running for an ESPN College Gameday visit in Columbus, Ohio.

This announcement could also be the catalyst for Oregon to debut its own unique uniform for this showdown. Meaning there wouldn't just be a battle in the X's and O's, but also a match-up of brand power with two teams sizing each other up on national reach through brand identity.

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