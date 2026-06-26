Defensive Stars Fuel Oregon Buzz With College Football Ranking

With expectations to win their first national championship in program history this season, the Oregon Ducks, while having one of the best offenses in college football, also look to rely on their defense to achieve their ultimate goal of hoisting the College Football Playoff trophy.

Defense has been at the forefront of the Ducks' last two CFP losses to the Ohio State Buckeyes (2024) and Indiana Hoosiers (2025). In those two losses, the Ducks allowed 40-plus points in both games. With the Ducks in pursuit of a national championship this season, this is something that the Ducks can’t afford if they make the CFP for the third consecutive season.

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Under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, the Ducks look to rely on these two players, who, according to ESPN, are among the top defensive players ahead of the 2026 season. Defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington (No. 4) and cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. (No. 8) are the two Ducks who are the best defensive players in college football ahead of the 2026 season.

Here’s a breakdown of what Washington and Finney Jr. can do on defense, and how they can lead Oregon to their first national championship in program history next season.

A’Mauri Washington, Defensive Tackle

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington returns to the Ducks looking to be one of the top leaders on Oregon’s defense during the 2026 season. Last season, in which the Ducks finished with a 13-2 overall record, Washington finished the year, collecting 33 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Washington is already receiving buzz as a potential first-round selection in the 2027 NFL Draft, and a 2026 season featuring him leading the Ducks' defense and playing a critical role in Oregon winning the national championship will provide a massive boost to his stock.

For a Ducks defensive line that has seen its ups and downs the last two seasons, Washington’s leadership will be key for Oregon's pursuit of a national title.

Brandon Finney Jr., Cornerback

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finney, the rising sophomore cornerback, is looking to take a major step forward this season for the Ducks after an impressive freshman year. In his first season in the Ducks' secondary, Finney recorded 42 total tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

Finney’s best performance of the season came in the Ducks' 23-0 shutout win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl, in which he recorded six total tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

With Finney’s impact on defense expected to increase, joining him in the secondary following the departure of Dillon Thieneman to the NFL is Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer safety, Koi Perich.

Look for both Finney and Perich to be the top leaders in the Ducks' secondary next season, as the performance of the two and their ability to force turnovers in marquee games will make the difference in Oregon winning the national championship in 2026.

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