Oregon Ducks' Recruiting Success Reunites Two Bishop Gorman Stars

There is much for Oregon fans to be excited about with the commitment of four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp to the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class. Not only does Stepp have the potential to be a future star in the Ducks' cornerback room starting during the 2027 season, but he’ll be reuniting with his former high school teammate Jett Washington.

Stepp and Washington played together at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, for three seasons. Washington is among the top commits in the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class as a five-star safety.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Washington is rated as the No. 23 overall player nationally and the No. 1 safety in the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports. Washington is the second-highest-ranked recruit in the 2027 recruiting class. Five-star edge rusher Anthony Jones Jr. is the top-ranked commit in the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class as he’s one spot ahead of Washington at No. 22 overall.

Washington On Stepp's Commitment to Oregon

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following Stepp’s commitment to the Ducks on Wednesday, Washington shared a photo on his Instagram story of him and Stepp together in High School. Now with the Ducks, the two will look to play major roles in Oregon becoming a College Football Playoff contender and competing for a national championship.

When Washington earns his first reps this fall, it’ll be interesting to see the impact that he can have as a freshman in a season where the Ducks' ultimate goal is to win their first national championship in program history.

Future Of Oregon's Defense Under Stepp and Washington

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At safety, Washington will be alongside former Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Koi Perich, who is ranked as the No. 1 transfer at his position per 247Sports. Entering the 2026 season, the two players have the potential to form a dominant safety duo.

Under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, an efficient defense could be one of the biggest X-factors that helps the Ducks secure their first national championship this season. In his two seasons with the Golden Gophers, Perich recorded 128 total tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack. Following the departure of star safety Dillon Thieneman to the Chicago Bears, Perich looks to have a similar impact at the position as a transfer.

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) warms up before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Stepp, when he arrives, he could be playing alongside one of the best corners in college football, Brandon Finney Jr. Coming off an impressive freshman season, which was highlighted by a remarkable performance in the Orange Bowl against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Finney Jr. has a strong case to be among the top cornerbacks in college football this season with a breakout year.

When Stepp arrives for the 2027 season, Finney Jr. will likely still be in Eugene, giving the four-star cornerback a reliable player to learn under as he looks to make his mark as a future star in the Ducks' secondary.

With the addition of Washington and Stepp, the Ducks' defense could be a dominant force in the Big Ten in the coming seasons as the two bring the chemistry they developed at Bishop Gorman High School to Oregon.

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